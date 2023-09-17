The Hamilton Lions were able to find a groove in their running and passing game, while their defense showed some improvement during Friday’s 26-7 homecoming win over Nanih Waiya.
“Offensively, our running and passing game was working for us really well,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “Justin (Verner) got into a rhythm passing after the first drive, and his receivers caught a few good balls. Running-wise, we relied on Trent (Jones) mostly, and he carried the payload on that. Defensively, we played much better and showed a lot of improvement. Everyone got to the football, and our gang-tackling played a key factor for us in the win.”
Jones put the Lions on the board in the first with a three-yard touchdown run after marching down the field. In the second quarter, Hamilton added to its lead with two more touchdowns.
Chris Willis found some daylight on a kickoff return and took it 65 yards for a score. Verner added to the Lions’ lead after rifling a 45-yard touchdown pass to Tae Rice for Hamilton’s third touchdown of the game.
Jones scored his second touchdown of the night in the third quarter on a three-yard run to give his team a 26-7 lead, ultimately sealing Hamilton’s first win of the season. This victory also marks the Lions’ first win against Nanih Waiya since 1969.
“We’ve been competing week in and week out against some bigger schools, so we knew that we were going to be okay,” Tackett said. “Nanih Waiya is well-coached, plays hard and runs the ball effectively, so we’re very excited to get that win and plan to use it as momentum going forward.”
The Lions will look to use this win as momentum as they face off against their long-time county rival the Smithville Seminoles this week.
“Our kids look forward to playing Smithville every year,” Tackett said. “It’s a big rivalry game that’ll probably be a back-and-forth slugfest at their place in my opinion. Whoever can hang on to win it will be up for grabs.”
