Both Hamilton basketball teams’ seasons came to an end last Tuesday after falling in the first round of the Division 4-1A Tournament.
The Lions suffered a narrow 52-47 loss to West Lowndes, while the Lady Lions fell 49-19 against Vardaman.
(B) West Lowndes 52, Hamilton 47
Despite leading the majority of the game, a cold fourth quarter stunted the Lions’ playoff hopes as West Lowndes came back to win 52-47.
“My guys played their hearts out all night long,” Hamilton coach Drew Garving said. “We were making shots and playing really good defense in the post all game, but I think we got a little bit fatigued by the fourth quarter and that’s why we didn’t score very many points then. It was a heartbreaker for all of us not to come out on the winning end, but I’m proud of how hard we played.”
Willie Green scored seven points in the first quarter, while TyQues Lindsey and Qyatavius Blunt also chipped in with three-pointers to give Hamilton a 15-6 lead at the end of the quarter. The Lions continued to find ways to score the ball in the second as Green and Lindsey dropped in three-pointers, while Chris Willis and Tae Rice also put in baskets.
Hamilton went into halftime up 29-19 after outscoring the Panthers 14-13 in the second. Rice increased his point total up to 10 in the third quarter, while Green, Blunt, Willis and Lindsey also put in baskets.
The Panthers outscored Hamilton 16-13 in the third to cut the score down to 42-35 going into the fourth quarter. The Lions’ offense ran cold in the fourth, scoring only five points in the entire quarter, while West Lowndes scored 17 points in the fourth to take the win.
Green notched a game-high 16 points for Hamilton, while Rice added 11 points in the loss.
“This was one of the best seasons that we’ve had, winning 11 games, which is more than we’ve been winning in the past,” Garvin said. “We’re going to have pretty much everyone back next year, and everyone will have some maturing to do over the offseason. What they’re going to have to do in order to have a successful season next year is to get in the weight room and get stronger so they can compete against some of the bigger guys in the division.”
(G) Vardaman 49, Hamilton 19
After a close first quarter, the Vardaman Lady Rams erupted in the second and third quarters to add to their lead and cruise to a 49-19 win over Hamilton.
Gracie West and Addison Hart score the two baskets for the Lady Lions in the first as they trailed 7-4 going into the second. Vardaman extended their lead to 26-10 at halftime after outscoring Hamilton 19-6 in the second. Kam Johnson scored a pair of baskets in the quarter, while Jayce Randle also dropped in a bucket.
The Lady Rams continued to add to their lead, increasing the score to 47-14 after outscoring Hamilton 21-4 in the third. Paris Flanery scored the two baskets for the Lady Lions in the quarter. Chariyah Danner and Flanery both scored baskets in the fourth as Vardaman walked away with the win.
Johnson finished with a team-high six points, while Flanery followed with five points in the loss.