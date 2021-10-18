Members of the Hamilton and Hatley volleyball teams pose with family members and faculty members who either beat breast cancer or are continuing their fight before last Tuesday's pink game at Hamilton.
HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions hosted their annual Pink Game for Breast Cancer Awareness Month Oct. 5 against Hatley. Hamilton held a pregame ceremony honoring school employees and guests who are either breast cancer survivors or currently fighting the disease.
Those honored were Diane Bonder, aunt of Kaylee Joslin, who is a nine-year survivor; Deanna Hopkins, mother of Addison Hopkins, a two and a half-year survivor; Wanda Jones, grandmother of Trinity Jones; Janice Jones, mother of Melba Jones, who is a two-year survivor; Hamilton High School faculty member Sharon Logan, who is an eight-year survivor; Linda Mathis, grandmother of Jaycee Best, a two-year survivor; Wanda Mitchell, aunt of Madison Grace Mitchell, who is a two-year survivor; Rusty Sinn, grandmother of Alyssa Boeke, a 16-year survivor; HHS faculty member Susanne Smith, who is a 25-year survivor; HHS faculty member Jennifer Terrell, who is a 19-year survivor; Scarlet Thompson, mother of Emma Rose Thompson, who was diagnosed in 2019 and is still battling; Debbie Thompson, aunt of Alivia Hartley, who is a one-year survivor; HHS faculty member Sue Verner, a 16-year survivor; and Sandy Wilkinson, grandmother of Kenlee Wilkinson, who is a nine-year survivor.