Hamilton's Wyatt Baggett signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Blue Mountain College. Pictured from left: Assistant coach Cody Allsup, Kutler Baggett, Barrett Baggett, Wyatt Baggett, Lesly Baggett, Holden Baggett and head coach Dallas Flippo.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HAMILTON - Hamilton’s Wyatt Baggett will get a shot to continue his baseball career at the next level after signing with Blue Mountain College on Friday.

