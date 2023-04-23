Hamilton's Wyatt Baggett signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Blue Mountain College. Pictured from left: Assistant coach Cody Allsup, Kutler Baggett, Barrett Baggett, Wyatt Baggett, Lesly Baggett, Holden Baggett and head coach Dallas Flippo.
HAMILTON - Hamilton’s Wyatt Baggett will get a shot to continue his baseball career at the next level after signing with Blue Mountain College on Friday.
“First of all, they’re a Christian university, so that was one of my big things,” Baggett said. “Second, that was the first school that actually came on to me and said that they really wanted me. When I went up there, the atmosphere was great, and the coaches were great too. It was just like icing on the cake at that point.”
Baggett plans to take on a bigger role on the mound for Blue Mountain while also developing his leadership skills as he was recruited to be a pitcher for their program.
“I really committed as a pitcher, but if they want me to hit it or play defense I will,” he said. “I want to throw harder and continue to develop my leadership skills. Sometimes I get mad at myself out there, so I want to develop a better attitude and approach.”
Currently in his senior year, Baggett is 3-1 for the Lions on the mound, and he is a selectee for the NEMCABB All-star game this year.
“Wyatt (Baggett) is a good kid with a lot of drive, and he works hard,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “We all feel like when he gets to the next level, he’s going to hit another year. He has a very high ceiling, and he’s been great for us at times on the mound. He works really hard in the weight room and cares about pitching, and I think when he gets to Blue Mountain, he’s going to take it to the next level.”
Along with a strong work ethic, Flippo also believes that Baggett will add his pitching intangibles to Blue Mountain’s rotation.
“He’s going to bring a strong work ethic and high ceiling of potential,” Flippo said. “If he can stay around the zone, he’s extremely effective with his location and off speed.”
Baggett’s goals during his time at Blue Mountain College are to become a leader for upcoming colligate athletes while achieving a few personal awards such as Player of the Week.
“I just want to be a good leader up there first of all, and I want to win a few Player of the Year and Player of the Week awards,” he said. “Mainly I just want to get up there and become a leader that some of the younger people can look up to.”
