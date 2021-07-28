With a redo of her freshman season due to COVID, Hamilton’s Icie Cockerham elevated her golf game in her first full year with William Carey.
Cockerham saw her hard work pay off as she now as the opportunity to play at the Division I level, transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi.
“We just had a really good season at William Carey. I was ranked seventh in NAIA after the end of the fall, and of course, everybody’s dream as a kid is that they want to go play D1, in whatever sport they are in,” Cockerham said. “I always wanted to go play D1, and I had a swing coach and he said, ‘You’re good enough to go, and you should talk to people, if that’s something you want to do.’ The end of the season comes, and I talked to my coach, and he said he wanted the best for me. I talked to Lucy (Nunn) at Southern Miss, and she was more than happy to have me going there.”
The jump in competition from NAIA to D1 will be considerable, as Cockerham illustrated with pointing out that shooting even par would put a golfer in the top five at least in NAIA, but would put one well into the 100’s in a Division I match.
“It’s longer yardages and more competitive golf. It’s a totally different world, but I’m excited,” Cockerham said. “I have been thinking about it and second guessing what I should do, but I know that if I don’t take this leap and trust myself now and put myself in this position to improve, then I don’t know if I ever will take that leap. If professional golf is one day the goal, then I need to start putting myself out there.”
While her true freshman year was cut short after five fall matches and just one in the spring, Cockerham showed plenty of improvement, cutting her scoring average down by ten strokes from an 82 to a 74.
She credited plenty of individual work during the summer with the improvement.
“I worked a lot on short game and wedges. A lot of amateur golfers will sit here and pound tons and tons of balls as far as they can hit them, but if you can’t hit a 100-yard shot to a small percentage of the green, then you’re never going to be phenomenal,” Cockerham said. “I worked on that a lot, and it transferred into my longer ball striking because I got so good at hitting the ball from 30 to 80 yards with my wedges that helped build my confidence and ball striking. Everything transferred over and got better.”
The Lady Crusaders team started out the year with a strong fall, being ranked third in the nation in NAIA after the fall season.
Cockerham began the spring season by finishing first place individually in Carey’s first match, the Ram Invitational, in which they also picked up the win as a team. Some of her other honors over her last two seasons also include being an Academic All-American both years.
“We struggled a little bit coming into the spring, but I think a lot of teams struggle because you’re coming off of winter. With fall, you’re coming off the summer and always playing, great grass and great conditions,” Cockerham said. “The spring is just so dreary and rainy, and it’s a totally different ballpark to play in, especially with people who weren’t able to get out and play during the winter. We struggled but were still ranked top five in NAIA, and we were on a high, even after we lost some of our top players.”
William Carey finished out the season by competing at nationals, posting a 12th place finish overall.
“That Oklahoma weather and the difference in golf up there is insane,” Cockerham said. “I’m really glad I got to experience that because I had never played out of the South.”
While many athletes may have felt behind with missing nearly an entire season due to COVID, Cockerham sees it as a blessing.
“It worked out best because I went into college having just two years of golf and very few tournaments under my belt. I got to play six tournaments of collegiate golf, and then they were like, this is your free pass,” she said. “For me, I got a lot of experience at a cost that didn’t come to me. We had everyone come back, so personally, I think it ended up being good for us. Academically, now I get to go get my master’s and have three years in a D1 program.”
She also credited her experiences playing basketball and softball at Hamilton with helping to prepare her for the competitiveness of collegiate golf.
“Softball and basketball at Hamilton taught me how to work hard, and it transferred over going into college,” Cockerham said. “That’s what my coach says, and that’s one of the reasons why Lucy Nunn at Southern wanted me on the team was because she liked my work ethic. Hamilton’s athletics taught me this competitive mindset, and it carries over, not just into athletics, but wanting to be the best at everything we do.”
Cockerham has spent the summer playing at her home course of Old Waverly and is looking ahead to starting the fall season with the Golden Eagles team.
“I like to set almost unattainable goals so that I push myself. One of the biggest goals will be to qualify for every tournament, which should be an attainable goal,” Cockerham said. “There will be eight girls on the team, but top notch players. I’m going from being on a team with 12 girls, so you are always competing with your teammates, to a team with eight, but that’s still a lot.”