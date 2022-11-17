mcj-2022-11-16-sports-davis-signs

Hamilton native Brady Davis, who is the starting pitcher at Itawamba Community College, signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Delta State University last Wednesday. Pictured sitting: from left, James Davis, Brady Davis and Dawn Davis. Standing: ICC head coach Rick Collier.

 Deon Blanchard/Buy at Photos.MonroeCountyJournal.com

FULTON – Former Hamilton pitcher and first baseman Brady Davis has been a force on the mound for the Itawamba Indians during the past year, and he hopes to carry over his success at the next level as he signed to continue his baseball career at Delta State University last week. 

