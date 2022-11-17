Hamilton native Brady Davis, who is the starting pitcher at Itawamba Community College, signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Delta State University last Wednesday. Pictured sitting: from left, James Davis, Brady Davis and Dawn Davis. Standing: ICC head coach Rick Collier.
FULTON – Former Hamilton pitcher and first baseman Brady Davis has been a force on the mound for the Itawamba Indians during the past year, and he hopes to carry over his success at the next level as he signed to continue his baseball career at Delta State University last week.
“Coach (Rick) Collier repeatedly tells us about how good of a place Delta State is and when they got interested in me, I told my family, and we went on a visit,” Davis said. “It was nothing short of what we’ve heard about, and we loved every bit of it.”
Last season, Davis finished with a 5-1 record, had 43 strikeouts in 51.1 innings of play and posted a 4.38 ERA. Davis made the All-MACCC honorable mentions list, and he was named the MACCC and NJCAA Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Coahoma. In this game, he threw a no-hitter and struck out six to seal a 10-0 win.
ICC coach Rick Collier feels that Davis has solidified his role as the starting pitcher after last season’s success, and he is excited for him to have another big year.
“Brady has penciled in on that starting role, and he had a great year last year,” Collier said. “We’d take him deep in innings and games sometimes, but he would always be ready to go on his next start seven days later. We’re really counting on him this year, and we need him to have another good year as one of our starting four.”
Collier believes that Davis will fit right in at Delta State as a solid pitcher with the potential to become a starter.
“He’ll jump right in there and throw strikes,” he said. “He’s developed a changeup here, and his curveball has gotten a lot better. He may start out as a reliever early, but I think he’ll eventually work his way into a starting role.”
Davis said having ICC’s shortstop Matthew Martinolich along his side during their first year at Delta State will play a factor in his success.
“I think us guiding each other through this first year at Delta State and having each other’s back will be a big key of it,” Davis said. “I want to get stronger in the weight room and especially get my velocity up so I can become a better starter at the next level.”
