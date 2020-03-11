HAMILTON – Hamilton’s Brady Davis was on fire last Tuesday night. The senior ace struck out 12 in a no-hitter and had a great night at the plate as the Lions put the shutout and cruised to a 10-0 victory over the Lamar County Bulldogs.
“I knew my offense was going to give me a few runs,” Davis said. “I asked for two, they gave me ten. I told them they weren’t going to hit me all night.”
Davis made short work of the Bulldogs in the first inning, striking out the side in order.
The Lions pounced at the plate, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first. Collin Holman reached on an error leading off, and Grayson Cockerham was hit by a pitch. Davis’s single loaded the bases. Caleb Hall brought Holman home with a single. Sam Robinson’s sac fly brought Cockerham home to double the lead, and Joshua Bruff’s RBI single brought Davis in for the 3-0 lead.
The second inning began the same as the first, with Davis striking out the first two batters. Davis also showed his defensive efforts, fielding a grounder and getting the out at first base to end the inning.
Kamden Elfring’s free pass to first after being hit by a pitch started the bottom of the second. Rylan Fast’s bunt popped behind the backstop, where the Bulldog catcher made a diving catch. Holman and Cockerham’s singles loaded the bases, and Davis brought Elfring home with fielder’s choice.
Holman scored on Hall’s bases-loaded walk, and Robinson’s groundout brought Cockerham home. Bruff was hit by a pitch and Joshua West’s walk scored courtesy runner Drake Harlow.
Davis rallied back from a 3-1 count to strike out the lead off batter in the top of the third and then got back in the groove, striking out the next two batters with ease.
Holman hit by a pitch with one out, and Cockerham reached with a walk. Davis’s bat came to life, getting a double to bring Holman and Cockerham home.
Robinson got his first hit of the night to bring Davis home for the 10-0 lead. He reached second on a missed pickoff and stole third sliding but was stranded there.
In the fourth, the Lions nearly lost their no hitter, but a grounder was fielded by Hall at shortstop, who beat the runner to keep the no-hitter alive. Davis finished the inning, getting the last batter down swinging.
“When you’ve got Brady on the mound throwing like he was, it makes for an easy night,” Hamilton The Lions stranded a baserunner in the bottom of the fourth, and Davis ended the game the same way he started it, striking the side out in order to end the game in the fifth.