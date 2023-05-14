mcj-2023-05-17-sports-flanery-signing

Hamilton's Paris Flanery signed to continue her track career at the Mississippi University for Women on Thursday. Pictured from left: David Flanery, Paris Flanery and head coach Sue Verner.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – Hamilton’s Paris Flanery has seen consistent success while being a big part of the Lions’ track team. She hopes to reach even greater achievements at the next level as she signed to continue her track career with the Mississippi University for Women on Thursday.

