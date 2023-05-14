HAMILTON – Hamilton’s Paris Flanery has seen consistent success while being a big part of the Lions’ track team. She hopes to reach even greater achievements at the next level as she signed to continue her track career with the Mississippi University for Women on Thursday.
“I had already decided that I wanted to go to the W so I could get a bachelor’s in nursing,” Flanery said. “I started looking into their track program, and it seemed like it had a really good family environment. There’s also a legacy thing with the W because my dad went there, so being able to run track there makes things all the more exciting.”
Flanery, who also plays other sports for Hamilton like basketball and archery, decided to pursue track at the collegiate level because of her love for the sport.
“I personally feel like I enjoy track the most, and I feel like I was more successful in track than other sports,” Flanery said. “It was something in my heart that told me that I should be running.”
In her senior year with Hamilton’s track team, Flanery was a part of the girls’ 4x200 relay team that finished third at North half and competed at state this past Wednesday. As a junior, Flanery placed first in the 400-meter dash at North half, and she medaled with the 4x200 relay team that placed third last year.
“Paris has been a part of our track team since she was in seventh grade, competing with our relay team and 400-meter dash,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “She’s not just a track runner, she’s a kid that participates in every sport on campus, so you know she has that drive. Going into that next level, if anyone is going to succeed at the next level, it’s going to be Paris.”
Verner believes Flanery will provide the W’s track program with a strong work ethic.
“She’ll be someone that’s hard-working and always pushes themselves to be the best,” Verner said. “With the training that she’ll get at the W, I think you’ll see her excel far more than she did at the high school level.”
While at the W, Flanery aspires to medal at the Conference meet while working to improve her speed on the 400-meter dash.
“I’m really hoping to medal at Conference, and I definitely want to get better at my 400,” she said. “I feel like I can get a much faster time, being able to train at the college level.”
