New Hamilton football coach Wade Tackett knows what it’s like to win a state title, going undefeated in 2017 as the head coach in one of several state championships in a row for Hollandale Simmons.
Tackett brings that mentality now to Hamilton, looking to keep the Lions’ football program moving in the right direction.
“Championship experience, first off, I had great players, great administration and great community support, and that’s the key to any team that’s successful is having the community behind you and the school behind you from the top down,” Tackett said of his experience at Simmons. “You have players buy in to what you’re doing, and they had a winning tradition going on for about 25 years. It’s something ingrained to everyone involved.”
He believes the support is there at Hamilton to breed success.
“I think the community support and school support are still there, and it’s getting players to buy in to what we’re trying to do as a staff here,” Tackett said. “I feel this group of young men from the ones I have talked to and the ones I have already started to build relationships with are ready to flip that switch and get Hamilton back to where it was 35 or 40 years ago.”
Tackett has been the head coach at New Hope the past three seasons, following his championship season at Simmons.
Prior to that, he was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Grenada for four seasons and had another stint at Hollandale Simmons as their offensive coordinator.
“Offense has been my focus throughout my career. I have done defense as well, but offense has been my primary focus,” Tackett said. “I haven’t had the opportunity to practice with the kids, so it will depend on their skill set, but what I have watched off film looks promising. I just want to try to be productive and put more points on the board. I’m going to be honest with the players and stay true to myself.”
Tackett said he already likes the community support he has seen at Hamilton, having attended several baseball and softball playoff games.
“Just the support for all athletics from what I have gathered from talking to the fans, the parents, the coaches, the administration is top notch here,” he said. “We definitely want to be on the plus side of a winning record and give all those people something to be proud of. There’s more to success than just the scoreboard, but if the young men come out and put in the work and dedication and make the commitment, they need to be rewarded with wins.”
The Lions finished with a 4-7 record last season, one of the teams narrowly on the outside in a tough division.
“They have been a couple of scores away a couple of times from making the playoffs,” Tackett said. “Last year, I think there were a few games decided in the last couple of minutes. Winning is a habit, and one like any habit that has to be learned.”
Tackett said he is still getting to know his players, coming in late in the spring and then having several just coming back from the Lions’ third round playoff run in baseball.
“I have been back and forth learning their faces and names, and so far it’s been really positive interactions,” he said. “They are excited and have some new blood in me, and for some of them, it’s a new opportunity. We have a lot of players coming back and don’t necessarily have a large senior class coming up next year either, but that’s the thing with 1A football is you take the young men that you can get out there and see if you can get them to do what they’re coached to do.”
The Lions’ summer plan includes to play some 7-on-7 during the summer and also focus on working out four days a week.
“It’s going to require a commitment from the young men and require them to have the discipline to be here,” Tackett said. “Not just to be here, but to be here with your best effort and to be coachable. We are going to install a lot of the scheme this summer while wearing shorts and shirts and get as much as we can in. Coming off COVID, it’s going to be a more traditional summer.”
Hamilton moves into Division 3-1A with some familiar division opponents in West Lowndes, Vardaman, French Camp and Noxapater but also some new ones in Leake County and Sebastopol.
“It requires a little bit of travel for us, and you will have some teams with some good athletes,” Tackett said. “West Lowndes and Sebastopol come to mind, and I don’t want to take anything away from the rest of them. We’re all going to get our guys trained up and coached up as best we can and compete on Friday nights.”