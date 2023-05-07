HAMILTON/BIGGERSVILLE – After falling 10-1 in Game 1 at Biggerville last Tuesday, the Hamilton Lions answered back on Thursday with a walkoff bomb in Game 2 to take a 6-4 win and force a Game 3. Biggersville caught fire in the fifth inning of Game 3 on Saturday to close out the series with a 10-2 win.
“They were the North state champs last year, and we took two out of four from them this year, so I’m proud of my guys for that,” Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo said. “When you don’t win the division, you make the playoff road a lot tougher for yourself, and we knew that as soon as we finished second. I’m going to miss this special group of seniors because they’ve completely invested everything into this program, but I’m ready for next year.”
Thursday, Game 2: Hamilton 6, Biggersville 4
The score was tied at 4-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh when junior Noah Hester stepped up and drilled a two-run walkoff homer to give the Lions a 6-4 win and force a Game 3 on Thursday.
“Noah’s just a guy that barrels up, and he was definitely due for a big one after Game 1,” Flippo said. “He just sees the ball so well and has a great presence at the plate, and his numbers this season show it.”
After trailing 1-0 through two innings, Hamilton took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third after Ran Honeycutt hit a leadoff single. Paxton Dobbs followed with an RBI double to tie things up, and Hunter Barnes entered as his courtesy runner.
Drake Pittman laid down a sac bunt to move the runner, and Suede Shows drilled an RBI single to left field to give the Lions the lead. Hamilton extended its lead in the fifth after Pittman got them started with a double to center field.
Evan Pounders brought him in with a single and went to take second on the throw. Shows gave Hamilton a 4-1 lead with an RBI single before Biggersville got the third out.
A two-run triple and RBI single quickly tied things up in the sixth inning for Biggersville, and the score remained knotted at 4-4 until the seventh inning. Pittman got on base by reaching on an error, and Pounders advanced him with a sac bunt.
Hester put the game away with a bang, smashing a two-run bomb to center field to close things out.
“We had that crowd behind us to give us some confidence, and Blake (Gosa) played a big presence on the mound all night,” Flippos said. “Whenever they made a run, we were able to stop it, and our defense played a lot better behind Blake.”
Saturday, Game 3: Biggersville 10, Hamilton 2
With the score knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Biggersville Lions gained the momentum to rally together a six-run inning to pull away from Hamilton and win 10-2 on Saturday.
“We had a pair of calls that were immediately run costing early in the game,” Flippo said. “Our guys are tough, but sometimes, it’s hard to get that momentum back. We just didn’t do enough against a good team that’s been here before.”
Tre Gunn put Biggersville on the board first with an RBI single. Hamilton almost scored its first run in the second, but an interference by the umpire behind the plate wiped away the potential run scored.
Noah Hester got Hamilton going in the third with an RBI single after a triple by Drake Pittman. After Luke Overstreet got a base hit in the bottom of the third, Hunter Johnson’s RBI single broke the tie for Biggersville.
Hamilton tied things up once again on a hit by Suede Shows and almost had a chance to take the lead in the fifth, but a runner was ruled out at home to leave the score at 2-2. Biggersville answered back in the bottom of the inning and increased the lead to 8-2 after loading the bases.
Bubba Harris added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run single, and Drew Rowsey sealed the win with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.
Last Tuesday, Game 1: Biggersville 10, Hamilton 1
Seven errors to Biggersville’s one stunted Hamilton from kicking off second-round play strongly as they fell 10-1 last Tuesday.
Noah Hester, Suede Shows, Wyatt Baggett and Myles Self all picked up base hits in the loss.
