HAMILTON/BIGGERSVILLE – After falling 10-1 in Game 1 at Biggerville last Tuesday, the Hamilton Lions answered back on Thursday with a walkoff bomb in Game 2 to take a 6-4 win and force a Game 3. Biggersville caught fire in the fifth inning of Game 3 on Saturday to close out the series with a 10-2 win.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you