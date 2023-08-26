CORINTH – Biggersville celebrated the beginning of its season by running wild against Hamilton at home on Friday night.
Star running back Jathan Hatch finished the night with four rushing touchdowns, and Hamilton had a hard time keeping pace in a 55-26 win for Biggersville.
“I’m going to have to go back and watch the tape for most of it,” Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. “We’ve got a bunch of young guys out here that are learning and several of them haven’t played football before. We missed that learning curve with the jamboree last week, so we were trying to clean up some of those things tonight. Against a good 1A opponent that’s probably going to be competing for at least a North half championship, it’s tough to fix those mistakes on the fly.”
It did not take long for Biggersville to find the end zone Friday night, which was a recurring theme for them all night. Hatch’s first score of the game came on a 47-yard run on Biggersville’s second play of the game. Biggersville scored a touchdown on each of its first four possessions.
“You can’t say Biggersville offense without saying Jathan Hatch, Tre Gunn right now,” Biggersville head coach Case Ingram said. “That’s a good thing about having playmakers."
Justin Verner ran the ball in for Hamilton in the second quarter to trim the lead to 27-20, but that was as close as Hamilton would get. Tre Gunn had interceptions on back-to-back drives for Biggersville, and that was enough to help Biggersville extend its advantage to 42-20 at halftime.
“It’s Justin’s first game at quarterback. He’s only a sophomore and has never played quarterback for us, but he’s got that Verner in him though,” Hamilton head coach Wade Tackett said. “He’s a playmaker, and he won a couple of games for us last year as a freshman wide receiver. This year as a sophomore, we feel like he’s going to make some plays for us."
Hatch had three of his rushing touchdowns in the first half, and he had a 21-yard run on Biggersville’s first drive of the second half to cap off his night. Gunn exploded for a 78-yard run on the first play of its next possession to put the game out of reach. Gunn ended the night with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a pick-six.
“We’ve got to tackle better. We were hitting them too high, especially Hatch, Gunn and Jayce Taylor are some loads,” Tackett said. “You can’t tackle them high. You’ve got to hit them low and drive your feet, and we just weren’t doing that and allowing them to break tackles and score touchdowns.”
Hamilton did what it could to keep up offensively. Verner had a pair of rushing touchdowns, and Trent Jones had a couple of big runs, including a 70-yard score in the third quarter.
“Trent Jones had a good touchdown run, and he had an explosive kick return,” Tackett said. “At receiver, we had a freshman, Chris Willis, make a big catch for us there. We’ve got other guys that we tried to give the ball to that we feel like can be explosive and help us. We’re just trying to learn by growing up week by week.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Two interceptions late in the first half led to two touchdowns for Biggersville and a 42-20 halftime lead.
Point Man: Hatch ran for 146 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.
Talking Point: "I didn't think 55 points was on the cards, but at the same time, when our guys start rolling like they do, anything's possible." – Ingram
Notes
• Biggersville had three rushing touchdowns of 40 yards or more.
• Jones had two rushes of 50 yards or more for Hamilton.
• Biggersville had three different rushers score touchdowns in the first half.
