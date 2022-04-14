Hamilton sophomore Suede Shows finished with five no-hit innings, striking out seven and walking just one, while also adding a pair of hits at the plate as the Lions downed West Lowndes 12-0.
Quinn Pounders homered and drove in three runs, while Joshua West finished with three hits, including a double. Pounders, Drake Pittman, Noah Hester and Ran Honeycutt all had two hits each.
Softball
Friday
Smithville 17, TCPS 0
The Lady Noles slugged three home runs on the day with one each by Hallie Benson, Chloe Summerford and Olivia Carter. Summerford finished with three perfect innings with eight strikeouts as she, Benson, Kelby Seales and Chloe Reeder had multi-hit games.
Nettleton 21, Ingomar 4
Anna Claire Harris, Nealy Williams, Zion Seals and Addie Bates all had three-hit days. Savannah Harlow hit a home run, while KB Capps hit a triple and drove in four runs. Seals, Williams, Bates, Zyah Gunter, Tamera Martin and Caroline Riley all hit doubles.
Thursday
Amory 16, Aberdeen 0
Karsen Sanders led the way with three hits, while Maggie Kate Cummings, Macie Williams, Emarie Boddie and Laney Howell all added two each. Cummings hit a double and a triple, while Sanders added a triple and Williams had a double. Ella Phillips was the winning pitcher.
Monday
Smithville 14, Vina, Ala. 1
Hallie Benson led the way going 4 for 4 with a pair of triples, a double and four RBIs. Chloe Summerford homered, had a pair of hits and RBIs and struck out six in the circle. Orlandria Smith added three hits, including a triple, and drove in a pair, while Kayleigh Ann Prince, Kelby Seales and Andi Kate Holloway all had multiple hits as well.
Baseball
Saturday
Amory 10, East Webster 5
Bo Rock hit a solo homer in the win. Reed Stanford and Clayton Reese led the way with three-hit days with Reese having a double. Corbin Gillentine hit a pair of doubles, while Walker Maranto also hit a double and finished with a pair of hits. Ethan Kimbrough had a double and a pair of RBIs. Jack Howell picked up the win in relief, allowing an unearned run and striking out a pair. Gillentine and Bryce Glenn finished off the win with a scoreless inning each.
Hamilton 6, West Point 4
Suede Shows and Evan Pounders each finished with a pair of hits. Quinn Pounders hit a double and was the winning pitcher, finishing with six strikeouts.
New Site 13, Smithville 1
Carson Spann had a pair of hits in the loss.
Friday
TCPS 17, Smithville 2
Carson Spann and Peyton Nanney hit doubles for Smithville in the loss.
Thursday
Russellville, Ala. 5, Nettleton 2
Evan Smith went 3 for 3 with a double, while Carter Crawley also hit a double. Jackson Cheek, Drew Humble and Jay Hawkin also added a pair of hits each in the loss.
Russellville, Ala. 9, Nettleton 1
Cade Oswalt went 3 for 3 in the loss, while Jackson Cheek went 2 for 3 with a double.
Monday
Hamilton 4, West Lowndes 3
Joshua West struck out nine in the win, while Suede Shows hit a triple.
Smithville 16, TCPS 0
Drew Gideon hit a double in the loss for Smithville.