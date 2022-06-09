Hamilton's Joshua West and Quinn Pounders represented the Lions in the Crossroads all-star game in Hattiesburg last Tuesday. Pictured from left: Joshua West, Hamilton coach Dallas Flippo, Quinn Pounders.
Hamilton’s Joshua West and Quinn Pounders finished out both of their successful high school careers competing in the Crossroads All-Star game in Hattiesburg last Tuesday.
West pitched a scoreless inning in the bottom of the fifth, while Pounders finished with a base hit and an RBI.
West thanked the Lions’ coaching staff for putting him in the position to compete in the all-star games that he has played in.
“I enjoyed my experiences playing in the NEMCABB and MAC all-star games also because they were more competitive with all the players across the state,” West said. “I also wanted to thank Coach (Dallas) Flippo, Coach (Cody) Allsup and Coach (Scotty) Nichols for the opportunity to play for them for four years.”
Pounders said that his experience at the all-star game was one to remember, getting to meet and play alongside multiple talented players.
“I wouldn’t want to play my last high school game anywhere else than the one I played in at Hattiesburg,” Pounders said. “It was a really fun game to play in, and it was fun to meet all of those guys and play with two D1 commits. Playing with people that I didn’t know, talking in the dugout and just the whole experience was a great way to end my high school career.”
West said that he was thankful for the opportunity to compete in his last high school game alongside his teammate Pounders.
“There were some emotions because this was my last high school game, and I know I can’t go back and fix anything, but I was thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “Quinn and I have been friends throughout high school, so playing with him one last time was amazing and it felt good to have a friend there along with me.”
According to Pounders, there was a range of emotions from the ride to Hattiesburg to the very last pitch.
“Getting to play with Josh (West) was amazing,” Pounders said. “It was good from the ride down there in the morning until the last pitch was thrown, and I had to say bye to him on the field for the last time.”