ABERDEEN – Former Harlem Globetrotters, professional athletes and Olympians will challenge some of Monroe County’s recognizable figures who have skills on the basketball court Nov. 16 in an event benefiting three local causes.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the General Young Park basketball court improvement, Belle-Shiver Middle School cheerleaders and Aberdeen’s Upward basketball program.
The event will be held at Aberdeen High School at 3 p.m. In addition to the game, there will also be V.I.P. meet and greet tickets and a basketball clinic.
The event is being organized by Charles Scott, who is working towards improvements at the Aberdeen Sportsplex, and the Michael Douglas Youth Foundation.
General admission is $15, and V.I.P. passes and the basketball clinic are $25. For more information, call Scott at (502) 299-9008 or email armedfsaa@hotmail.com.