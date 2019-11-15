ABERDEEN – A roster full of standout basketball players from Aberdeen and Hamilton will test their skills against some of the masters of the game as the Monroe County All-Stars face the Harlem Legends Nov. 16 at the Roy E. Hazzle Gymnasium at Aberdeen High School.
The Harlem Legends is a collection of former Harlem Globetrotters team members.
“It’s going to be a family-themed show. It’s a lot of basketball fun and entertainment and it’s definitely a Globetrotters-style show. Anything that you’ve seen at the Globetrotters show, we’ve got it going on,” said Michael “Memphis” Douglas, who played with the Globetrotters from 1986 to 1993. “We’re going to come in and do a blend of basketball and comedy all wrapped up in a slam dunk.”
He recently spoke to students in the Aberdeen School District and Hamilton Attendance Center.
“We went to Aberdeen Elementary School, Belle-Shivers and the high school. When I stood back, the adults’ faces lit up even more than the kids’ faces,” said organizer Charles Scott of the enthusiasm. “I went to the Aberdeen football game that night and had fans coming up thanking me for putting it on because their kids were so excited.”
Hamilton Attendance Center Principal Michelle Stevens said students were excited for the visit.
“He spoke to the kids about motivation and not giving up, working and trying hard,” she said.
The event coincided with the pep rally for the high school’s football team.
“I think the greatest hype has been when I started talking to various people about it and they asked, ‘You’re bringing this to Tupelo?,’ and I said, ‘No, we’re bringing them to Aberdeen,” Scott said.
The Michael Douglas Youth Foundation is a co-sponsor of the event.
The Harlem Legends roster includes Douglas, Tyrone “Hollywood” Brown, Larry “Shorty” Coleman, Dewitt D.J. Henley, Marcus Johnson, Trey Moore, Tyrone Randolph and former NBA guard McKinley Singleton, who played with the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.
The Monroe County All-Stars roster includes Regina Baker, Shane Butler, Rashad Pargo, Jakeese Walker, Nick Sims, Chris Devauld, Jerrid Clay, Marcus Carouthers, Kaminski Bankhead, Kirk Ingraham, Jordan Walker and Elliot Johnson. The team will be coached by Roy Hazzle, Sue Verner and Drew Garvin.
“I want Monroe County to come out, have fun, doing their best, stay safe and be good positive role models for their community even after we’re gone,” Douglas said of the All-Stars. “I want everyone to keep in mind that we haven’t lost a game since Lassie was a puppy.”
DJ Love Bone of Mix 106 will announce the game.
In addition to the game, there will be a V.I.P. meet and greet and a basketball clinic.
A portion of the proceeds will go towards continued improvements to General Young Park’s basketball courts, the Belle-Shivers Middle School cheerleading program and Aberdeen’s Upward basketball program.
“It’ll be a good opportunity for the community to come out and see a good basketball game and have an afternoon of entertainment,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay.
Scott said he is already in negotiations with the Legends about returning for a weeklong basketball camp.
General admission is $15, and V.I.P. passes and the basketball clinic are $25. For more information, call Scott at (502) 299-9008 or email armedfsaa@hotmail.com.