SMITHVILLE – There is a new sheriff in town for the Smithville Lady Noles’ softball team. Former assistant coach and Smithville native John Harris plans to take over the program and continue to lead the team to more success following the retirement of longtime coach Jeremy Duke.
“I know a lot of people whose kids are on the team, and I’ve built a good relationship with Coach (Drew) Summerford and Coach (Kasey) Eskew,” Harris said. “As far as this program is concerned, it is what it is. It’s been successful, and things are already in really good shape here. I’m stepping into a really, really good situation, but the main thing is going to be continuing what Coach (Jeremy) Duke started and has been doing for a long time.”
Before spending his last two years as the assistant softball coach, Harris, a 2000 Smithville graduate, coached baseball at Hatley from 2012 to 2019 and baseball at Smithville from 2020 to 2021.
“I’ve been lucky to coach with a lot of really good coaches,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from Mark Guntharp, Jeff Brooks, Sam Wilson and Jamie Edwards at Hatley and getting the opportunity to work with Chad Collums and Coach (Jeremy) Duke here at Smithville. The players have been really receptive to the change, and they’re doing everything that I ask them to do. It’s something that I feel comfortable doing just because I’ve done it before, so I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, which is always the case, but getting the opportunity to coach with some really great head coaches has prepared me for this.”
In his two years as the assistant softball coach, Harris said he was able to learn a lot of beneficial things that will help him as he takes on his new position.
“Even when I was coaching baseball at Hatley, I was talking with Coach Duke, and we kind of had the same ideas on things in terms of hitting and fielding schemes,” he said. “I just learned a lot about situational stuff for softball that may be different from what I’ve been used to with baseball. When I came over to softball, I knew at some point that Coach Duke would be done, but I had no idea when it would be. A couple of weeks later, the opportunity was given to me, so I took it. Coach Duke has left quite an impact on this community, and he deserves everything that he’s gotten. I’m just thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”
Harris also stated that he is excited to continue working with his two assistant coaches Summerford and Eskew.
“Coach Summerford has been here for a long time, and he’s experienced a lot of the success,” he said. “There are a lot of little things that need to be done around here and ideas that we could do when it comes to practice, and you don’t even have to tell him because he’s always prepared and ready. That goes a long way, so I’m really thankful to have him and Coach (Kasey) Eskew out here.”
Harris’s expectation for next year’s season is to continue the winning tradition of Smithville softball.
“I think anytime that you have Smithville on your uniform, the expectations are always going to be high, especially over here at softball,” he said. “We expect to win regular season games, we expect to win the division, we expect to win playoff games and battle for a state championship. That standard has been set over the years by Coach Duke and the teams he’s had, and it’s up to us to keep that going.”
