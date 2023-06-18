mcj-2023-06-21-sports-harris-hiring

Smithville's John Harris will step into the head coaching position for the Smithville Lady Noles' softball team.

 Deon Blanchard/Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – There is a new sheriff in town for the Smithville Lady Noles’ softball team. Former assistant coach and Smithville native John Harris plans to take over the program and continue to lead the team to more success following the retirement of longtime coach Jeremy Duke.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you