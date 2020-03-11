AMORY – The Hamilton Lady Lions got a big night at the plate from Tori Harrison and a strong game in the circle from Madison Mitchell last Tuesday night to lift them to a 8-3 win over county rival Amory.
Amory had won the first meeting between the two, 14-9, a week before.
“We have been hitting it, but everybody else has been hitting it a lot better than we have. Our pitching has been kind of the weak thing, and we have been throwing strikes but just getting too much of the plate,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “They have been hitting doubles off the wall, and I think tonight, we did a good job of eliminating that because I don’t think they had an extra base hit. When they came to our place last week, they had five doubles and also eight bloop hits and just one of those tonight.”
The Lady Panthers struck first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first. Madison Kirkpatrick singled inside the third base line, and Reese Griffith moved her to third with a single and an error in the Hamilton outfield. Addie Bunch came through with the RBI single to left to go up 1-0.
That lead held up until the top of the third when Hamilton pulled ahead 3-1. Mitchell led off with a hit, and Madison Evans sacrificed her over. Harrison smashed an RBI triple to the gap in left center, and Caylin Ferraro drove her in with an RBI single.
The Lady Lions added to it with a run in the top of the fifth off Harrison’s RBI double after a walk and two Amory errors.
In the sixth, Hamilton stretched the lead to 5-1 as Kaitlyn Gosa led off with a double and Jordan Ray came on to courtesy run. Melba Jones put two on as she drew a walk, and Aniston Atkins drove both in with her two-run single.
Harrison capped off her big night with a leadoff triple to right in the top of the seventh.
“Tori had a big night, and we kind of knew that was on the horizon. We flip flopped her tonight to jump start her tonight,” Loague said. “I didn’t think Caylin would get on base quite as much when we really get to rolling, but she’s a real good No. 2 hitter and can lay the bunt down and do the little things like that that we need her to.”
Faith Fontenot sent Harrison home with an RBI single up the middle, and Gosa drew a walk. Jones picked up an RBI with a groundout to short, and Atkins added her second RBI hit of the night to make it 8-1.
The Lady Panthers made it interesting with two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Kirkpatrick led off with her third hit. Emma Walker followed her with a base hit, and Connor Stevens reached on an error to drive Kirkpatrick in. They nearly pulled off the double steal with Walker scoring but Stevens being caught at second base.
Bunch had another hit, but Mitchell got out of the jam with a popup to short.
Mitchell scattered nine hits and walked just one on the night.
“Madison was the difference tonight. She’s thrown three pretty good games,” Loague said. “She threw against Caledonia, and we were up 2-0 at one point and ended up 2-2 after the sixth and then she pitched against Houston. She hasn’t pitched a bad game. I think in the three, she’s combined to walk about four people. Overall, we played pretty well. We have some things to clean up. I think we had about five errors.”