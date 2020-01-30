HAMILTON – Tori Harrison picked a night to come alive. Her career-high 29 points led the Hamilton Lady Lions to a 56-48 win over the Vardaman Lady Rams on Senior Night on Friday night.
The win puts the Lady Lions at 3-0 in Division 4-1A and in sole possession of first place.
“Tori has led us most of the year, and she steps up in big moments,” Hamilton coach Sue Verner said. “That’s the type of player she is and she comes through when we need her.”
The Lady Rams went on an 11-0 run, before a free throw from Tori Harrison put the Lady Lions on the board. Tyra Verner was fouled and made both free throws to stop a 4-0 Vardaman run. Harrison made a layup after getting the offensive board. Kam Johnson hit her first three of the night, and Jabria Randle’s basket cut the Vardaman lead to six to end the first quarter.
Harrison got the second quarter started by converting her own rebound. A Lady Ram basket stopped the Lady Lions’ run, but Johnson came alive from distance. She hit two straight threes to tie the game at 18, and then kept her run going with the hoop and harm. Johnson missed the free throw, but the Lady Lions got their first lead.
A back and forth struggle ensued until Harrison hit a three-pointer to take the lead for good. She also showed her defensive prowess, getting a steal, scoring and drawing the foul for the three-point play. Johnson made her third three in the final minute of the half to give the Lady Lions a 34-25 halftime lead.
Alexia Ware kept the Lady Lions going with her layup to open the third and put the lead into double digits. A Johnson steal led to a Tyra Verner basket, and the Lady Lions kept at it, with Verner and Johnson getting back-to-back steals that led to points. That stretched the lead to 16, but the Lady Rams went on a 6-0 run before an answer from Johnson stopped the run.
Harrison got the first points of the final quarter from the line, hitting both free throws, and then she went on another mini-run, scoring on a contested shot and getting another free throw.
Verner’s rebound led to a loose ball on the other end, where she was fouled and made both free throws to give Hamilton a 52-40 lead. Verner’s cleanup of a loose ball led to a Harrison basket, and Harrison finished the night with a hoop and harm.
Harrison led all scorers with 29 points. Johnson scored 11 points, and Verner added 10 for the Lady Lions.
(B) Vardaman 57, Hamilton 52
The Lions showed early promise, but ultimately fell to the Rams in the division loss.
Zach Crawford got the Lions on the board first with a three and added another basket to give the Lions an early 5-0 lead. The Rams came back to tie the game before Caiden Thompson gave the Lions the lead back with a finish from a Crawford takeaway. That lead was short-lived, as the Rams went on a 6-1 run with Crawford’s free throw being the only Hamilton point.
B.J. Jones and Thompson scored on back-to-back steals to cut the lead to one to end the first quarter.
Rye Howard drained a three to begin the second quarter to give the Lions a 15-14 lead. The Rams responded, going on a 7-0 run. Howard scored to end the run, and a long rebound by Collin Holman led to a Jones layup.
Jones tied the game at 21 with a steal and a layup. Drenon Benson made a free throw, and a Willie Green three cut the Vardaman lead to 26-25. The Rams then went on a 7-0 run to end the half with a 32-25 lead.
Vardaman kept the run going to begin the second half, stretching the lead to 13 before Josh West scored to break the drought. Jones scored off the steal and got another basket off of a blocked shot. After surrendering the bucket on the other end, Crawford came through with a basket to answer.
“Zack is what we’ve been working our offense around,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “He’s been the leading scorer the past few games. He’s the key to any success we have.”
Green hit his second three of the night to cut the lead to four before the Rams scored the last four points of the quarter to go up 44-36.
Thompson scored the first points of the fourth quarter. The Rams took the lead to eight, but Crawford scored on the drive to the cup. Howard and Thompson added baskets to keep cutting into the lead, but the Rams went up by 11. Crawford scored off his own rebound, and Thompson took TyQues Lindsey’s pass to the rim to begin a late charge. Crawford hit a three in the dying seconds, but the Rams escaped with the 57-52 victory.
Crawford led the Lions with 18 points. Thompson scored 12, and B.J. Jones added 10 points.