...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Tombigbee River at Bigbee Tombigbee River near Amory ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi... Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen For the Tombigbee River...including Fulton, Bigbee, Amory, Aberdeen L & D...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, lowland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon to a flat crest near 13.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then hold nearly steady through the weekend. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, water is flowing over Hood Road. The flood plain between Town Creek and the Tombigbee River is flooded. Extensive agricultural flooding is occurring along Highway 6 near Bigbee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening to a crest of 17.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, most lowland and farm land near the river is flooded. Equipment and livestock may need to be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 22.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches could be possible in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&