NETTLETON – Ben Gault and Walker Mitchell led the offensive attack for the Amory Panthers as they both notched hat tricks in the 6-0 win over Nettleton on Friday.
“We got a little bit better at moving the ball and creating some shooting opportunities in the second half, and we’ve got some areas that we’re still working on,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “Ben (Gault) and Walker (Mitchell) had really big nights for us, both finishing with hat tricks, and Cayden (Smith) served up a great ball to put Walker in position for his third goal. We had some good minutes with a lot of guys in the midfield, and we’re steadily piecing things together.”
After a missed free kick by Nettleton, Gault scored his first goal 13 minutes into the game to give Amory the lead. Mitchell followed by scoring a goal on an assist from Gault a few minutes later.
Paxton Pannell took a shot at the net to try and cut into Amory’s lead, but Drew Blair made a save to keep the Tigers off the board. This save was followed by another goal by Gault during the 29th-minute mark, putting the Panthers up 3-0.
Owen Roebuck had a look at a goal for Nettleton, but Blair came through again with a save. Two minutes before halftime, Mitchell put in his second goal of the night to give Amory a 4-0 lead.
At the start of the second half, Conner Dallas made a leaping save in the goal to keep the Panthers from adding to their lead. Blair followed by making a save of his own on a free kick by Nettleton.
“Drew (Blair) made a couple of saves, and Noah (Coker) stepped in and made a couple of plays at the end,” Clayton said. “Sam (Black), Keith (Byars), Sutton (Payne) and Kyle (Dykes) all played well on the backline. Nettleton’s goalkeeper played pretty well too and made a lot of really good saves.”
At the 66th-minute mark, Gault found the net to secure his hat trick, and Mitchell followed shortly afterward by scoring his third goal on an assist from Smith.
(G) Amory 7, Nettleton 0
The Lady Panthers clinched their third-straight division win in dominating fashion, walking away with a 7-0 win over Nettleton on Friday.
“We had some really good crosses in the first half, playing the ball high and wide in the corners and making good runs, and we created some good opportunities on corner kicks as well,” Clayton said. “I wish we would’ve possessed the ball a little bit better, but I thought that we were pretty attack-minded all game.”
Riley Todd scored her first goal a minute into the game on an assist from Allie Goldman. Sarah Mulligan tried to get something going for Nettleton, but Annabelle Holman made a save to prevent the game-tying goal.
Shortly after the save, Todd added to Amory’s lead with her second goal of the afternoon. At the 14th-minute mark, Mylie Williams found the back of the net on an assist from Ellie Baker to increase the Lady Panthers’ lead to 3-0.
Charlie York made back-to-back saves in the net for the Lady Tigers to prevent Amory from adding to its lead, but Williams set Baker up for a goal at the 20th minute to push the score to 4-0. Emma Gore put in back-to-back goals, with Williams assisting on one, to give Amory a 6-0 lead a few minutes before halftime.
At the 45th-minute mark, Todd put the game away and secure her hat trick with a goal on an assist from Baker.
“It was a night where several different girls stepped up and made plays,” Clayton said. “Riley (Todd) had a hat trick, Emma (Gore) had a pair of goals and Mylie (Williams) had multiple assists. Defensively, we didn’t give them very many shooting opportunities.”
