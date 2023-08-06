A few dominant performances at the Dixie Youth AAA D2 World Series earned the Hatley 10U All-Stars a third-place trophy for the state of Mississippi last Tuesday.
“I’m very, very proud of the boys because they stepped up, did what I asked and did an overall excellent job,” head coach Daniel Williams said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group, and I’m looking forward to seeing who all comes back out so we can hopefully make another deep run because we’ve definitely got enough talent to do it.”
Game 1: Hatley 16, Texas 6
Hatley’s bats came alive during July 28th’s game against Texas as they barreled 18 hits to come away with a 16-6 win.
“Our pitching was really good, but our sticks were hotter than a firecracker,” Williams said. “I don’t think that we could’ve hit the ball any better than we did.”
Remington Fooshee, Max Sawyer, Easton James and John Tyler Woods all hit triples, while Sylas Wilbanks hit a double in the win. Braxton Parker, Ace Jones, Colton Williams and Wilbanks all finished the game with a pair of hits, while James and Hasten Stasch went 3 for 3 and recorded multiple RBIs.
On the mound, Parker pitched 2.1 innings and gave up no hits or runs, while James finished it out by giving up one hit and one run in one inning.
Game 2: Hatley 10, Alabama 5
Despite a slow start, Hatley’s momentum picked up in the second and third innings to defeat Alabama 10-5 on July 29th.
“We started off a little slow with our hitting and pitching, but they found their groove when we got into the second and third innings,” Williams said. “That was probably one of the biggest swings that we had pitching-wise. We outlasted their ace and started to put the ball in play to get the win.”
Colton Williams shined on the mound as he came in and closed Alabama out in the final 2.3 innings, finishing with five strikeouts and ending the game on a double play strikeout and throwout with Parker behind the plate.
Ace Jones, Stasch, and Colton Williams all had triples, while Max Jones and Stasch also hit doubles to help produce offense in the win.
Game 3: Tennessee 14, Hatley 9
Tennessee came out swinging during July 30th’s game, scoring four runs through two innings to snag the win.
“The biggest things were we made small mistakes in the field and couldn’t get off the field when we needed to,” Williams said. “There were a couple of different times when we had two out but didn’t finish on some very makeable plays, and that allowed them opportunities to score more runs.”
After giving up the four runs, Williams noticed a shift in his team as they began to pick things up but could not overcome the deficit.
“The first two innings, Tennessee set the tone and that’s where we fell behind,” he said. “We gave up four runs, but we started to play like we normally do and won the rest of the innings. We just couldn’t overcome the run differential.”
Game 4: South Carolina 5, Hatley 3
South Carolina posted a four-run second inning during last Tuesday’s game to seal the victory over Hatley.
“In the second inning of Game 4, we didn’t get off the field when we needed to again with two outs, and they ended up scoring four runs,” Williams said. “That ended up being the difference and if you take that inning out, we shouldn’t have given up any runs in it, and we would’ve still been in it. It was just all about making plays and getting off the field in those last two games, but I’m still proud of what my boys achieved.”
