The Hatley 10U All-Stars are heading back to the World Series after picking up a 3-2 win over Seminary on July 9, highlighted by a walkoff hit from Braxton Parker.
“It was a very competitive game that was pretty much a pitchers dual,” head coach Daniel Williams said. “They obviously had their best on the mound, and we had our best out there (Braxton Parker) until he ran out of pitches, then we went to Ace Jones, who is equally as good. Neither team hit the ball extremely well in that game, but we were able to manufacture some runs with our baserunning. We ended up getting some runners on in the bottom of the sixth, and Braxton walked it off for us.”
This win over Seminary marks the third straight year that the Hatley All-Stars have won the state tournament.
“It’s quite an accomplishment in Dixie Youth and as far as I can remember, this is only the second Hatley team that has gone on to win the state tournament,” coach Chris Woods said. “So, not only have we won district three years in a row, we’ve won state as well to have another chance to compete in the World Series.”
Williams believes the pitching depth that this year’s team possesses is what has allowed them to win the state tournament and reach the World Series for the third straight year.
“We’ve got a different group of kids this time, and we’ve had a little bit of a different group for all three years,” Williams said. “We missed three from last year, but we’ve had some other kids step up and do what needed to be done. This year’s team is a little bit more balanced, and we’re a little bit deeper with our pitching. We’ve had to rely on three to four kids in the past, but we’ve got at least seven that I feel comfortable putting in there during a game.”
With pitching depth and experience under their belt, Williams expects his to compete well in the World Series at Ruston, Louisiana, starting July 27 to August 1.
“Competition in the World Series level is a step up, and it’s a lot more competitive than it is in district and state,” he said. “I expect to compete really well this year because we’ve got a lot more depth pitching, and we do a good job of hitting from top to bottom. We’re a very smart team on the bases, and we can manufacture runs when we need to. We’ve got the ability to play small ball this year too, which is something that we haven’t been able to do in the past.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.