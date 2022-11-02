HATLEY – Both Hatley basketball teams, along with three other county schools, hit the hardwood on Saturday for the Scarlett Thompson Classic.
Hatley’s boys fell in a narrow 57-56 loss to Caledonia, while the girls took a 56-44 loss to West Union. The Smithville Lady Noles suffered a 53-30 loss to Starkville Academy in the first game of the day, while the Hamilton Lady Lions dropped their matchup against Oak Hill Academy 74-42.
The Nettleton Lady Tigers also fell in their game against Tishomingo County 53-34.
(B): Caledonia 57, Hatley 56
The Hatley Tigers got off to a strong start against Caledonia, but they found themselves in a back-and-forth tassel that went down to the wire in the end, falling 57-56.
“We’ve talked all offseason about giving everything that we’ve got on the floor for each other,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “We had one guy chip a tooth, guys walking away with bruises, we took charges for the first time in forever, and we dove after loose balls. This type of effort is definitely something that we can build on, and I believe we can win a lot of games this year after watching them tonight.”
Jaxon Knight cashed in on Hatley’s first 14 points to give the Tigers a 14-11 lead to end the first. Knight’s hot hand continued in the second, opening the quarter with a layup.
A basket by Jarrett Mitchell increased Hatley’s lead to 18-12, but Caledonia stormed back with back-to-back three-pointers. Jaden Haro and Greyson Wardlow knocked down threes later in the quarter, giving Hatley a 31-29 lead at halftime.
The Tigers increased their lead to 39-31 after an 8-2 run with baskets from Wardlow and Allan Childers. The Cavaliers responded with an 8-0 run of their own, tying the game with 2:20 left in the third.
Cayson Williams put an end to the run by knocking down a pair of free throws, but Caledonia ended the quarter with a 43-41 lead. The Cavaliers increased their lead to 48-41 to start the fourth, forcing Hatley to call a timeout.
After the timeout, baskets from Mitchell, Knight, Wardlow and Josh Griffin cut the score down to 52-50. With 1:36 remaining in the game, Knight drained a three-pointer to give Hatley a 56-55 lead.
Caledonia’s KJ Barnes answered with a basket to put the Cavaliers up by a point. With a second left in the game, the Tigers sent Caledonia to the free-throw line with an intentional foul.
Caledonia missed both free throws, but the clock struck zero before Hatley could call a timeout.
Knight finished with a game-high 27 points, while Wardlow added 12 for the Tigers.
“I expect games like this from Jaxon (Knight),” Smith said. “The team voted him as our only captain, and this is the type of game that you want from your captain. For the most part, he played within our offense, and our other guys helped him get shots. Later in the game, he was returning the favor, looking to get others involved.”
(G): West Union 56, Hatley 44
The Hatley Lady Tigers kept things close with West Union early on, but the Lady Eagles gained momentum late in the third to pull away.
“I was proud of the girls for how hard they played, but we still have some things to work on,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “We’re recovering from a lot of sickness and injuries, and we’re missing Chloe (Wilbanks), but I was pleased with our effort.”
Gracie Dillard cashed in six points for the Lady Tigers in the first as they trailed 9-8 heading into the second. Emma Wright tied things up at 12-12 with a pair of baskets, and Hatley went into halftime down 23-19 after baskets from Mary Katherine Willingham and Mesa Stallings.
Kenlee Wilkinson dropped in seven points, while Madison Whitt added six in the third to keep Hatley in the game, but West Union ended the quarter with a 42-34 lead. The Lady Eagles held off Hatley’s comeback attempt in the fourth to seal the win.
Wright finished with 12 points, while Wilkinson added 10 for the Lady Tigers. Dillard also added eight points in the loss.
(G): Starkville Academy 53, Smithville 30
The Lady Noles were unable to withstand the Lady Volunteers’ second-quarter rally as they pulled away from Smithville to take the win.
Halle Sargent finished with nine points, while Cambre Alexander added seven. Hailey Nethery also tallied six points in the loss.
(G): Oak Hill 74, Hamilton 42
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a big lead in the first and did not look back, defeating Hamilton 74-42.
Liberty Hughes finished with 14 points, while Zakia Dobbs added 12 points in the loss.
(G): Tish County 53, Nettleton 34
The Lady Tigers traded baskets with the Lady Braves early on, but could never get over the hump, falling 53-34.
Sharman Mosely finished with a team-high 12 points, while Zion Seals added 11 points.
