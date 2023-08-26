HATLEY – It was an uphill battle for the Hatley Lady Tigers, trailing early in the final set to Nettleton, but they refused to back down to the challenge. Hatley closed out the fifth set to take a 3-2 win last Tuesday.
Nettleton took a narrow 25-20 win in the first set, while Hatley answered in the second set with a 25-18 win. Nettleton came back to win the third set 25-23, but Hatley finished out the fourth with a 25-16 win. Hatley trailed 9-4 in the fifth set but found a way to come back and win 15-11.
“They 100 percent worked together as a team and did their part,” Hatley coach Ashley O’Fallon said. “I really can’t say enough. The girls hit it and did what they were supposed to do, which has been our main focus lately. Each individual did the job that they were supposed to do, and this win was the confidence booster that we needed.”
Hatley jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the first after Anna Kate Crenshaw’s ace, and the lead grew to 16-9 with kills from Abby Hannon and Izzy Denton. Aaliyah Harris tried to give Nettleton a spark with a pair of kills, but Emma Wright responded with two kills to maintain Hatley’s lead.
Nettleton eventually tied things up at 18-18 and took the lead after Zion Seals’s kill and Harris’s ace. Chloe Humble finished off the set win for Nettleton with a kill.
Hatley held a small lead at the start of the second until Seals gave Nettleton its first lead of the set with a kill. Hatley’s Zoey Horne responded back with an ace, sparking Hatley to score five straight points to take a 15-9 lead.
Hatley’s lead grew to double digits at 23-13 after a block and ace by Wright, and LB King closed out the set win with a kill.
Nettleton took control early in the third, gaining an 8-3 lead on Harris’s ace, but Hatley trimmed the lead down to two points with kills from Kaitlin O’Fallon and Hannon. Seals and Harris helped Nettleton keep their lead with kills and blocks, but back-to-back kills from Wright and an ace by Denton tied the score at 16-16.
The two teams traded points later in the set, and Humble gave Nettleton a 24-22 lead with an ace. Crenshaw answered back with a kill to make it a one-point game, but a serve into the net sealed the win for Nettleton.
Crenshaw and Kelsey Coffey helped Hatley take a 9-4 lead in the fourth with multiple kills, and Emily Hill added to the lead with a kill of her own. Humble and Christian Ray chipped away at the lead to bring the score down to a point.
Midway through the set, Hatley’s Allie Cook had a kill and a block to give the Lady Tigers a 20-13 lead, while Crenshaw added in another kill to give Hatley more separation to win.
In the final set, Nettleton stormed to a 9-4 lead, forcing Hatley to call a timeout. After the timeout, Hatley scored three straight points to cut the lead to 9-7.
Multiple kills from Taylor Moffett tied things up and gave Hatley the lead at 11-10. Hannon and Moffett continued to lead the way for Hatley late in the set, and Hannon closed the case with a kill.
“Abby (Hannon) had a really big game and did really well on the outside,” O’Fallon said. “It took all of us to win this game. We needed to have good passes, good sets and good hits, and they all played the part tonight.”
Hannon and Wright both tallied seven kills for Hatley, while Cook, Crenshaw and Moffett added five kills in the win. Denton finished with four aces, while Hannon and Horne contributed three.
For Nettleton, Harris led the way with nine kills and three aces, while Humble added four kills and an ace. Seals and Bella Scruggs both finished with three kills.
