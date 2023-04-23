KOSSUTH – A fast start from Kossuth and a tough day offensively for the Hatley Lady Tigers led to a 5-0 loss during Game 1 of their first-round matchup on Saturday.
“We just swung wildly during our first at-bats, but we started to make some adjustments the second time,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We put ourselves in scoring position, but we could never get that hit to put ourselves on the board. Maddie (Mask) was consistent and kept hanging that corner on us, and we struggled with that.”
The Lady Aggies got off to a fast start in the first as Hadley James led off with a double, while Mask, Victoria Fields and Cailyn Mitchell followed with RBI singles to give take a 3-0 lead. Hatley responded in the second by getting two runners on as Marleigh Cockrell drew a walk and Jessie McHenry hit a single, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the inning.
Both teams managed to shut each other out over the next few innings as Ashlynn Dabbs pitched three strikeouts, while Mask was up to seven by the top of the fifth. The Lady Aggies found a way to add a few more runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead.
After James and Fields got on base with singles, Annabelle Marlar drove in a run on a ground out, while Fields came home on an error in the outfield to increase the lead before Dabbs got the final out. Molly Harlow opened the sixth by reaching second on an error and advancing to third after a ground out.
Back-to-back outs left Harlow stuck at third and put an end to the inning. The Lady Tigers’ defense managed to hold out Kossuth in the bottom of the sixth as Kenlee Wilkinson, Chloe Wilbanks and Cockrell secured ground outs to quickly close out the sixth inning.
“For the most part, I was pleased with how we played defensively,” George said. “We made a couple of errant throws, but they didn’t really hurt us too badly. Overall, we made the routine plays today, and that kept us in the ball game.”
It was all for not as Hatley went three-up, three-down in the seventh inning, sealing the win for Kossuth.
