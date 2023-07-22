The Hatley Tigers’ basketball team opened up their summer by facing solid opponents at Delta State University, and they’ve been going full throttle ever since, facing other tough competition.
“We played a lot of good teams and won a few games here and there, but overall, we’re getting better,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “I don’t think we played a game that was easy, but I think they’ve all been pretty quality competitions. We went to Delta State’s camp and played a lot of bigger schools and athletes to get us better, so I think things have been going pretty well.”
According to Smith, the Tigers spent most of their practices working on defense, fundamentals and figuring out what lineup works best.
“We’ve been working on defense, trying to get some people in the right spots to see what they can do and refining our skills like ball handling, shooting and other fundamental things,” he said. “A lot of our stuff is going to be strategically based on who’s playing where.”
With a good amount of new faces on the team, Smith hopes that their experience over the summer will help them develop.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces and some familiar faces that we’ll lean on to fill some spots that we lost from last year,” he said. “Some of these guys haven’t had the experience, so we’re just trying to get them the playing time that they need. I think just getting these guys some experience is going to go a long way for the upcoming season.”
The Tigers looked to upperclassmen Cayson Williams, Allan Childers and Jarrett Mitchell to lead the way over the summer, and Smith hopes that they can continue to be leaders once the season starts.
“My three guys that return from playing last year have improved a lot, and we’re going to have to lean on them a lot,” he said. “They’re go-getters, they’re always in the gym Monday to Sunday and most of the time they’re always the first three to show up. Leaning on those guys is what’s going to get us through the season.”
Before the season starts, Smith plans to continue working on developing other players outside of his core three upperclassmen.
“From July until October, we’re going to be hitting fundamentals because what everything really comes down to is the basics. We’ve got some guys that I think can be solid contributors, but they’ll need to work on their post play, ball handling and form shooting,” he said. “We’re going to have to be able to shoot the ball outside of our main three guys. That’s probably the biggest thing that I’m emphasizing right now, being able to shoot and doing something when the ball gets to you.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.