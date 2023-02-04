SMITHVILLE – The Hatley Tigers understood two things coming into their final matchup against their county rival Smithville, cutting out any distractions and finishing strong no matter what.
The Tigers threw jabs to take a big lead but when Smithville rallied back, Hatley held on to take a 67-65 win on Friday.
“We’ve got a group of resilient kids that were able to keep going at the end,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “Smithville kept getting to the line and made their free throws to make it tough on us at the end, but we were able to play with the crowd and just finish the game. That was the biggest difference, refusing to let the other distractions stop us from winning.”
After a string of baskets left the game tied early in the first, Braylin Hill and Lane O’Brian helped Smithville take a 10-4 lead after knocking down a pair of three-pointers. Layups from Cayson Williams and Jaden Haro sparked a late run for the Tigers as they went into the second quarter with a 13-12 lead after a three-pointer from Greyson Wardlow and a layup by Jaxon Knight.
Hatley opened the second with an 8-2 run led by Knight, Williams and Jarrett Mitchell, but Hill responded with a layup to cut the score to 21-16. Knight added to Hatley’s lead by hamming in a fast-break dunk after getting a steal.
The Tigers gained their first double-digit lead of the night after a pair of baskets from Allan Childers and Williams, and Mitchell sent them into halftime with a 30-18 lead. After a pair of Hatley baskets, multiple buckets from Brayden Rowland, Hill and Clay Tacker gave Smithville some momentum to go on a 10-0 run, cutting the score to 35-28 with 5:11 remaining in the third.
The Tigers answered back with a 12-2 run to extend their lead back to double digits at 47-30. The two teams traded blows to close out the quarter with Smithville trailing 54-39 after a three-pointer by O’Brian.
The Noles chipped away at the lead to begin the fourth, cutting it down to nine with a 7-2 run led by Hill, Eason Pierce and Rowland. Knight responded with a pair of baskets to extend Hatley’s lead to 60-48 with a little under four minutes remaining.
A 10-1 run by Smithville helped them cut the lead down to three points with 1:42 remaining and after a basket by Knight, Tacker knocked down a three-pointer to cut the score to 63-61 with 1:03 remaining. After a timeout by Hatley, Childers cashed in on a layup to give the Tigers a four-point advantage.
Tacker converted on a pair of free throws with 38 seconds remaining, but Williams answered by knocking down free throws of his own to give Hatley a 67-63 lead. Hill quickly followed by scoring a layup at the other end with a few seconds left, but Hatley ran out the clock to seal its win.
“Smithville came out of the half playing zone defense, and we were able to get a few good off of that and stretch our lead, but I knew that wouldn’t be enough,” Smith said. “We talked about it at halftime, withstanding the runs that we knew Smithville had in them. Every time we play each other, we know it’s going to be this close, and I’m proud that our guys managed to withstand the runs and finish the game.”
Knight finished with a team-high 22 points, while Wardlow added 17 points for the Tigers. Williams also contributed 13 points in the win. For Smithville, Hill tallied a game-high 29 points, while Rowland scored 12 points.
(G) Hatley 46, Smithville 28
The Lady Tigers’ defensive pressure and post play were two major keys in their 46-28 win over Smithville on Friday.
“We played pretty decent defense in the first half and got the ball in the post a little bit,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “We had a tough time getting the ball to the post in the second half once they changed things up and put both of their post players in, which shut down the lanes for us. Emma (Wright) stepped up and had a much better game in the post, so I was proud of her.”
A low-scoring first quarter saw Hatley up 6-1 heading into the second with Wright scoring four points from the free-throw line, while Lexi Miller also added in a basket. Mikayla Wall and Cambre Alexander cut the lead down to three to start the second, but back-to-back baskets from Wright put the score to 12-5.
Alexander and Mary Katherine Willingham swapped baskets before Wright send Hatley into halftime up 16-8 with a layup. A 9-1 run led by Wright, Kenlee Wilkinson and Miller extended Hatley’s lead to 25-9 to begin the third.
Madison Whitt added to the lead with a pair of free throws, and Wright sent the Lady Tigers into the fourth up 28-13 with a basket. Ariane Mendia and Alexander opened the fourth with free throws to cut into the lead.
Smithville’s offense started to find its legs later in the fourth as Isabelle Summerford and Holly Nethery chipped in baskets, but Hatley closed the game out with an 8-3 run.
Wright finished with a team-high 17 points, while Wilkinson added 14 for the Lady Tigers. For Smithville, Alexander led the way with 17 points.
