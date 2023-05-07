HATLEY - A pair of narrow losses in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs saw the Hatley Tigers’ season come to an end on Thursday.
The Tigers fell 6-5 in Game 1 to Alcorn Central at home after the Golden Bears took the lead in the seventh inning, and Alcorn closed the series out in Game 2 with a 3-2 win on their home field.
“Alcorn’s coach and I talked about how evenly matched we were because we had roughly the same team across the board,” Hatley coach Grant Johnson said. “It really came down to which team would make the routine plays and have timely hits. Unfortunately for us, they were the team, but I thought that we competed well and just didn’t have the outcome that we wanted.”
Last Tuesday, Game 1: Alcorn Central 6, Hatley 5
Hatley (11-15) led 3-0 entering the fourth after Bradlee Parish’s and Tyler Guin’s RBI singles. Alcorn Central finally got on track, and the Tigers helped, as starting pitcher Logan Brown issued three walks and his defense made two errors.
“The error bug bit us again like it kind of has throughout the season,” Johnson said. “It’s baseball, but I wish we were on the other side of it.”
Alcorn’s Andrew Williams smacked a three-run double to give the Bears a 5-3 lead, and he scored on an error to make it 6-3. Hatley responded in the fifth, scoring three runs and tying the game on a Nate Otts RBI single.
With the game tied at 6-6, Williams led off the seventh with a double, stole third and scored on Noah Canten’s single. A flyout to Braden Richardson at center field and a third strike strikeout by Tristan Hendrix brought Hatley’s bats back onto the field.
The Golden Bears put Game 1 away after the Tigers went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the seventh.
Thursday, Game 2: Alcorn Central 3, Hatley 2
The Tigers found a way to strike first during Thursday’s game, but things ultimately slowed down for their offense afterwards as they fell 3-2.
“In Game 1, it was a struggle defensively, and in Game 2, it was our offense that struggled, and we just couldn’t throw things together at the right time,” Johnson said. “We had several opportunities to win the game, but our hitting just wasn’t there. I think we only had three hits, but we had about 11 free passes and couldn’t capitalize on them.”
After Eli Gray, Evan George and Tyler Guin loaded the bases on a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk, Braxton Harlow was hit by a pitch to bring in the Tigers’ first run. Alcorn also scored on a hit-by-pitch in the top of the second to tie things up at 1-1 and gained a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Hatley answered back in the sixth by loading the bases on walks and an error, and a third straight walk was drawn by Tristan Hendrix to bring home Braden Pyron for a run. Hendrix got the Tigers out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a strikeout to give his team a chance to tie things up.
“(Tristan) Hendrix struggled a bit and gave up a few more walks than we wanted, but he got out there and competed to give us a chance to win the game,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t get that big hit that we needed.”
Guin and Harlow both picked up base hits in the seventh inning, but back-to-back strikeouts ended things for Hatley.
