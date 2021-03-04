Hatley’s Luke Moffett will be kicking at the next level in the fall.
Moffett, the Tigers’ four-year starter at kicker and punter, signed his letter of intent on Thursday to play for Holmes Community College.
“I really liked their field and their coach as well because he was very welcoming,” Moffett said. “Everything was nice about their college. Their coach asked me on Twitter one day if he could watch me kick in person, and I came down there one Saturday, then he got back to me in the next couple of days to offer me a full scholarship.”
Moffett was first-team all division in each of his final three seasons, making the Class 3A all-state second team as a sophomore and junior.
He played in the Dream All-American Bowl back in January and will also be a member of the South team in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star game in May, along with teammate Markhel Hunt.
First-year Hatley coach Clint Adair said Moffett has meant more to the Tigers than just being their kicker.
“You can’t even put into words what all Luke has meant to us and our program. He has helped us out a ton in the locker room, on the field and even helping paint the field,” Adair said. “He’s going to be missed in a lot of different ways.”
He finished with 100 extra points and made 12 of 15 field goals in his career, including a career long of 49 yards in 2020 against Aberdeen. He had a touchdown reception this past season and handled punting duties for the Tigers as well.
“I plan on working out this summer and getting stronger,” Moffett said. “We start practicing in July, and I just want to get stronger before then. I will be focusing on just kicking.”