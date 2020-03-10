Hatley has its next football coach as Hatley native Clint Adair was approved to be the next head coach of the Tigers.
Adair, a 1998 Hatley graduate, is taking his first head coaching job after spending the last nine years in Tennessee as an assistant.
“I’m super excited. I have been in Tennesee the last nine years, and it had gotten to a point where I had more years there than in Mississippi,” Adair said. “There wasn’t but a handful of jobs that would have gotten me back to Mississippi, and this was definitely one of them.”
Coaching at Hatley is a family tradition as Adair’s father, Phil, and his grandfather have both coached basketball at the school.
“It is a family legacy. I’m the black sheep being the only one doing the football instead of basketball,” Adair joked. “But my mom also taught at the school, and it played a very important part in my life growing up. I played three different sports with football, basketball and baseball, and I was always involved in doing something at the school. With both of my parents working there, growing up, Hatley school was part of everything we did.”
Adair spent his first seven years coaching in Mississippi with being an assistant coach for four years at DeSoto Central, two years at Terry and two at Lake Cormorant.
He made the move to Tennessee in 2011, spending five years as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Millington Central. Adair spent 2016 to 2019 as the offensive coordinator at Bartlett before spending the last year as the passing game coordinator for Creek Wood.
Adair said he’s looking forward to bringing his offensive schemes to Hatley.
“I have coached on both sides of the ball, but most of my experience is on the offensive side, especially with nine years of offensive coordinator experience,” Adair said. “I am pretty excited to have the opportunity to bring in some different ideas and different schemes to the program that they haven’t done in a few years.”
Under coach Ken Adams, the Tigers ran the single-wing offense, but Adair hopes to implement the spread offense.
“I have to get in there and see what kind of personnel we have, but we’re definitely going to do some different things,” he said. “My education and background is more in the spread offense, so I will be trying to implement some of those techniques.”
Hatley went 4-8 last season, making the playoffs for just the second time in school history and the first since 2014.
“They lost 18 seniors, so with a school this size, that’s definitely a big blow, and you’re going to have to rebuild from that numbers aspect,” Adair said. “I’m sure we will be playing a lot of younger kids who haven’t had as much playing time with losing such a large senior class.”
Adair said he has been able to visit Hatley and meet some of the faculty and players. He hopes to get together something for spring football and have an active summer as well.
“I spoke to a few players, but it’s hard to get everyone together with them being busy playing other sports,” Adair said. “I’m working on a spring and summer schedule, but of course with the spring, I have to fit that in with the school district I am in now. I hope for us to have something together for spring football though.”