Both Nettleton and Hatley had no trouble steaming past their first-round opponents on Saturday as they came away with sweeps over Holly Springs and Byhalia to advance to the second round.
These wins also marked the first postseason victories in their programs’ history.
Saturday: Nettleton 3, Holly Spring 0
NETTLETON – After missing the playoffs by a few points last year, the Nettleton Lady Tigers came into this season determined to make the playoffs, and they took advantage of the moment when they got there.
Nettleton picked up its first-ever playoff win a 3-0 victory over Holly Springs on Saturday with set scores of 25-9, 25-6 and 25-11.
“Last year was really disappointing for us, so the girls were determined to make sure that we made it this year,” Nettleton coach Brandi McDaniel said. “They’ve worked really hard all season to get to this point, and we’re really proud to get our first playoff win in our three-year program.”
The Lady Tigers’ serving led the way in the first set as Zyah Gunter notched four to give her team a 15-7 lead. Mikayla Sullivan and Zion Seals both added a pair of aces, while Aaliyah Harris added a kill to increase Nettleton’s lead to 22-9 before Seals ended the set with back-to-back aces.
The second set was more of the same for the Lady Tigers as they jumped out to a 10-1 lead behind aces from KG Inmon. Harris gave Nettleton a double-digit lead at 12-3 with a pair of kills, and Gunter added six more aces to her totals to close out the set.
Aces from Addie Bates helped Nettleton to a 10-3 lead in the third set, and Gunter added to the lead with five straight aces to put the score at 19-4. Gunter and Bates sealed the victory with an ace and a kill.
“Zyah (Gunter) really concentrated and made sure that she got her serves in, and Aaliyah (Harris) did a good job at the net,” McDaniel said. “Holly Springs did a good job blocking at the net, but our girls just kept playing, and the back row helped pick it up when it got blocked. Overall, we played really well as a team.”
Gunter finished with 16 aces, while Bates and Seals both added six. Harris had a team-high seven kills, while Inmon added three.
Also Saturday: Hatley 3, Byhalia 0
Communication and controlling the pace were key factors for the Hatley Lady Tigers in their 3-0 sweep against Byhalia.
The Lady Tigers clinched the win with set scores of 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16.
“The girls started off very strong communicating, knowing their roles and staying in their lanes,” Hatley coach Ashley O’Fallon said. “Communicating was our main goal coming into this game, and we improved our serves as well. We wanted to start off slow and get stronger as the game progressed, and the girls did exactly that.”
Anna Kate Crenshaw, Izzy Denton, Kenlee Wilkinson and Ashlyn Hadaway were a few people that helped lead the way for the Lady Tigers in the win.
“AK (Crenshaw) had like 10 or 11 serves in a row at one point, and Izzy had several kills on the front row,” O’Fallon said. “We did really good with our digs on the back row, and we were able to adjust and send the ball back when Byhalia started to get points in. Kenlee had some good hits from the front, and Ashlyn made some good digs in the back row.”
O’Fallon sees this victory as just the beginning of what her team can do.
“We’re all excited about this win, and the girls are super excited about it,” she said. “We feel like we can go even further after our second-round match against Winona.”
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.