HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers broke through in the win column in a big way on Thursday night, winning a wild five-set match 3-2 against division rival Nettleton.
Nettleton took the first set in a 27-25 nailbiter, and Hatley responded in the second set with a 25-18 win to tie the match. Nettleton won the third, 25-21, but Hatley came away with wins in the final two sets, 25-16 and 15-13 to take the match.
“We quit shooting ourselves in the foot. All year long, we have had trouble with our serves, and tonight it was a lot better,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We broke their serves, and we never got down on ourselves. We kept fighting back, and man, it’s nice for them to finally find a good win.”
Nettleton was able to pull away midway through the first set, going up by as many as six after several big serves from Zion Seals, but an error and a kill from Anna Kate Crenshaw brought Hatley back in front.
Seals’ kill tied the game at 22-22, and after the two traded the lead a few times, Nettleton won the final three points to get the first set. Seals also finished the set with a kill.
Kenlee Wilkinson’s ace gave Hatley the first point of the second set, but Nettleton came back in midway through with a kill and an ace from Aaliyah Harris. Madison Mitchell’s kill put Hatley back up 13-12, and Emma Rose Thompson had several big hits at the net for three straight kills to be able to extrend the lead and carry the Lady Tigers to the second-set win.
Mitchell opened the third set with a kill for Hatley, and Aspen Johnson’s three straight aces gave them a 10-8 lead. Thompson’s kills kept Hatley up midway through, but Nettleton tied the game on a Chloe Humble ace and eventually won the final three points to take the third set and go back up in the match.
Thompson and Wilkinson started the fourth set off well for Hatley, putting them up 5-0. Harris had three straight kills to get Nettleton to within one at 11-10, but that would be as close as they would get in the fourth set.
Hatley finished off the fourth set with an ace by Thompson and took the final point on a bad serve from Nettleton.
The two teams traded the lead several times in the final set, but a pair of kills from Thompson and Mitchell and a Wilkinson ace started to give Hatley the momentum, up 11-9. Nettleton was able to tie the set briefly, but Thompson and Wilkinson each had a kill late to help finish off the win.
“Emma Rose (Thompson) had the game of her life tonight, no doubt about it. Madison (Mitchell) has missed some time and came out rusty, but after getting a few sets in, she had some big hits,” George said. “Kenlee (Wilkinson) had been struggling with her serves here lately, and she didn’t let her pride get in the way. She put the ball over the net, and good things happen when you do that.”
Thompson finished with 13 kills, while Mitchell added seven and Emma Wright and Crenshaw and four each. Wilkinson had five kills and four aces.
For Nettleton, Harris led with 11 kills, while Seals added ten more and five aces.