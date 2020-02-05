Hatley football coach Ken Adams only had one job he would leave the Tigers for – that was Mantachie, going back to his home area of Itawamba County.
“To have the opportunity to go and, this is what I told them, to serve the county and school system that you grew up in, it’s a little special. That’s an instant pull for anybody,” Adams said. “Mrs. (Millie) Wood has a vision for what her school should be, and listening to her talk about the school and the system and what she wants out of an athletic program that goes hand-in-hand with academics, it was a great fit.”
Adams said the two most difficult conversations he had when deciding to leave Hatley were with the kids and with Hatley principal Kristy Keeton.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for her, and she came in this year in a whirlwind with administrators changing and hiring teachers,” Adams said. “I told her that she is the first administrator that I have had that made me want to be an administrator, and it was very difficult to have that conversation with her because I do believe in her vision for the school and that it matched with what we do. I have been blessed to have some really good administrators. I honestly wouldn’t have went anywhere else other than Mantachie. I wouldn’t have left Hatley for anywhere else.”
While he believes the foundation is already there at Mantachie, Adams said he hopes to instill some of the same principles with its program that he has done at Hatley the last three seasons.
“Coach (T.J.) Seago is a really good coach, and he has coached them hard and coached them well. They know how to play hard. This will just be an opportunity for us to come in and set our program the way that we set it and do things the way we do them, and it’ll be a little different,” Adams said. “We aren’t going to reinvent the wheel, and it’s kind of one of those things that you find what you feel like is important and that’s what you stress. That doesn’t necessarily mean wins and losses on Friday night. It means everything leading up to Friday night. What we want to teach our kids is Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.”
Hatley finished 4-8 this past season under Adams and reached the playoffs for just the second time in school history and the first since 2014.
“For the next person that comes in, we feel like we’re leaving it better. We have had the kids winning division games every year, and it’s one of those things where it’s been a blessing to be here to see it,” Adams said. “You wanted to have done a little bit more, but we’re a last play away two years ago in two different games from making the playoffs then. We have been able to do some of the little things to help this program succeed. It’s a source of pride for everyone at Hatley, that’s the biggest thing. It’s for everyone because I tell them when they come down to the weight room that they’re not just football, baseball or softball. They’re Hatley when they’re down here, and that’s important because Hatley is important.”
Adams won’t have to wait long to come back to Hatley – the Tigers will face his Mustangs at home in Week 5.
“We get to come back, and that’s difficult. It will be a first in my career to ever be at a school one time and then go to another school and play the same school,” Adams said. “I have never done that in 27 years, so that will be different. We’ll be geeked and up for it. These guys right here will want to win too, and it’ll be a great game.”
Adams said the biggest message he would like to leave everyone at Hatley with is thanking them for their support.
“I have a lot of emotional feelings about them, and I appreciate them more than they can ever know. That’s Mr. (Chris) Kidd for giving me the opportunity to come here, Coach (John) Harris for being here for me, the coaches who were all great with me,” Adams said. “Mrs. Farrar and Mrs. Pearson from the jump were supportive of things that we were doing. Our booster club has been great. I want to thank all the parents for allowing me to coach their kids. It’s all you could ever ask for as a coach is the support that this community has given me. I wish them nothing but the best, and I just want to tell them that I love them.”