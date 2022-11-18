mcj-2022-11-16-sports-harlow-xc

Hatley's Molly Harlow finished 10th out of 86 participants during last Monday's state cross country meet in Clinton.

 Courtesy

Seventh-grader Molly Harlow has shined at every meet that Hatley cross country has participated in this year, placing in the top five or higher, and she finished out the season strong by placing in the top 10 during last Monday’s Class 1A-3A-5A state meet in Clinton.

Newsletters

Recommended for you