Seventh-grader Molly Harlow has shined at every meet that Hatley cross country has participated in this year, placing in the top five or higher, and she finished out the season strong by placing in the top 10 during last Monday’s Class 1A-3A-5A state meet in Clinton.
“Molly is special and when she gets out there, she can’t stand to lose,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “If anyone passes her, it drives her crazy, but she uses that to her competitive advantage to push herself really hard. I’m really proud of how things turned out for her this year.”
Harlow finished 10th out of 86 competitors with a time of 23:26.30 and earned herself the opportunity to compete at the All-State meet in Clinton.
“I didn’t think that I was going to do that well at first going into it because I hadn’t done it in forever,” Harlow said. “I was nervous at first because I was thrown into the competition since we didn’t have a junior high team, but when I came out winning first place at our first meet, I thought I really do like doing this.”
Abigail Chism also represented Hatley during last Monday’s state meet.
“With Molly and Abigail both being seventh-graders, the future is pretty bright for this program, and all of our kids work pretty hard,” George said. “It took a little convincing to get them to come out, but I think they really enjoyed it once they did. They really dedicated themselves to it and even though they were both feeling under the weather that day, they gutted it out, and I’m proud of how they handled it.
Amory’s cross country team also competed at the state meet with the boys’ group finishing sixth overall out of 15 different schools. Layne Burney finished 18th out of 109 participants with a time of 20:20.40, while Noah Coker placed 28th with a time of 21:12.70.
Garrett VanYperen followed, placing 29th with a time of 21:13.20, while Keith Byars came in 31st place with a time of 21:18.20. Sutton Payne finished 43rd with a time of 22:32.00, and Owen McDuffie placed 76th with a time of 24:46.30.
Gabe VanYperen rounded out the boys’ group, coming in 87th place with a time of 26:49.10. Amory’s McKenzie Thompson also finished 30th in the girls’ 5K-run with a time of 26:05.60.
