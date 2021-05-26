The South team didn’t get the win in the end, but one all-star put on a show for them.
Hatley kicker Luke Moffett nailed field goals of 44 and 49 yards and added an extra point to be responsible for 7 of the South team’s 13 points in their 29-13 loss in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game to take home the team’s Offensive MVP Jack Gregory Award honor. It’s the first time the kicker has received the award.
Monroe County was represented on the South team by Moffett and teammate Markhel Hunt from Hatley, Aberdeen’s Johnathan Moore, Amory’s Shaidon McKinney, Hamilton’s Zach Crawford and Nettleton’s Charlie Sullivan.
McKinney had a fumble recovery on the South’s first defensive possession, and the South all-stars scored the first touchdown of the game late in the first quarter on a run by Calhoun City’s Jaylen Artberry with Moffett tacking on the extra point.
Moore, who played both ways, also had a first down carry and a catch in the first half.
Moffett nailed his 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter that banged right over the cross bar to put the South up 10-0.
Crawford came up big with just over six minutes to go, forcing a fumble that was recovered by TCPS linebacker Tucker Huggins.
Moffett drilled his 49-yard field goal straight down the middle as time expired in the first half to give the South a 13-0 halftime lead.
The North ended up storming back in the second half, scoring 29 unanswered points.
Corinth’s Cayden Betts cut it to 13-7 with a 55-yard touchdown run, then the North added a safety. Touchdown runs by Independence’s Kylan Garrett and Corinth’s Nazarius Jones gave them the lead, and the North capped it off with a pick six from Ripley’s Sentavius Hunt.
Pregame, Nettleton’s Jamonte Guines, who is recovering from an April car wreck, was recognized as an honorary all-star. Nettleton coach John Keith, principal Justin Hollis and Guines’ family were presented with his jersey.
Keith and outgoing Hamilton football coach Wade Pierce were part of the South’s coaching staff.