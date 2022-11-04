Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Monroe County.
In the midst of a thrilling football week, basketball has come along and provided me with even more interesting moments this year. Over these past few weekends, I have gotten an early look at what our county’s basketball teams have to offer this season, and Hatley’s Scarlett Thompson Classic did not disappoint for the most part.
The Hatley Tigers headlined the event with undoubtedly the most exciting game of the night against Caledonia. This game had everyone on the edge of their seats with an ending that was bittersweet.
Senior guard Jaxon Knight lit up the floor in the first half, scoring Hatley’s first 16 points to give them the lead. Knight was not the lone star for the Tigers on the night as it was a total team effort for 32 minutes.
Seniors Greyson Wardlow and Jaden Haro kept Hatley afloat in the back-and-forth battle with their sharpshooting, while the whole team played with a level of physicality and effort that had never been seen before. When the Cavaliers thought they were about to pull away, Hatley answered with a big basket.
After falling behind by eight points later in the fourth, a collective Tigers’ effort cut the score to two points. Knight caused a frenzy in the Hatley crowd and stunned Caledonia’s crowd after draining a three to put the Tigers up by a point with 1:36 left.
What happened after this big shot was jaw-dropping. The Cavaliers regained the lead shortly after and an intentional foul put them at the free-throw line with a second left. Caledonia missed both free throws, but the clock ran out before Hatley got the chance to call a timeout.
Frustration and disappointment filled the arena after this ending, but head coach Jake Smith summed things up perfectly after the game, saying, “If we can play with this level of effort, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
The Hatley Lady Tigers, Smithville Lady Noles, Hamilton Lady Lions and Nettleton Lady Tigers also competed in the classic, and even though neither team was able to grab a win, they played hard and proved that they can have solid seasons.