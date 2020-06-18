Hatley senior Emilee Slade can remember what feels like her most important moment on the softball field as a Lady Tiger.
In her sophomore year, Hatley was facing a red-hot Houston team with a chance for a comeback win, and Slade hit the game-winning triple to hand the Lady Tigers a key division win.
“When you think about playing sports, you always want to be the one that it comes down to in a game like that,” said Slade, who is a catcher and middle infielder. “I got that chance and succeeded at it. They were the team to beat at the time.”
Slade was a five-year starter for the Lady Tigers, first getting to start in the infield in eighth grade. She won several all division-honors including the division’s Offensive Most Valuable Player last season, after hitting over .500.
She listed both of those things as her biggest accomplishments in her Hatley career, in addition to her future plans of going to play softball at Meridian Community College. Slade hopes to continue her softball career even past Meridian and plans on majoring in nursing.
“The shutdown broke my heart, just like most of the seniors,” Slade said. “At the same time I have a little bit of leniency, knowing that this isn’t the end of my softball career and it’s not really over for me yet. I’m still getting to play, but it hurts that I won’t be playing for Coach (Chris) George anymore or with the girls that I have always played with. It hurts to know that I won’t be playing for Hatley anymore.”
For Slade, the team bonding moments were her favorite times off the field.
“As a team, my favorite memory would be the bus rides because that’s something you can never get back,” she said. “My eighth-grade year, we also had a movie night at Maci Farrar’s house with all the players, and I have never done something like that before. It was definitely a bonding kind of thing.”
Slade also played basketball, finishing as the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer the last two seasons and winning all-division awards on the hardwood as well.
She said playing for George would be the thing she would miss most about high school sports and thanked all her coaches for pushing her in the last few years.
“For all the coaches, I want to thank them for pushing me as hard as they did because without them, I would not be getting to play softball after this. They are a big reason of why I got to where I have,” Slade said. “Especially with Coach George with softball and Coach (Ginger) McAlester with basketball, they saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. They put me in situations where I was able to produce and made me believe it.”
Slade encouraged her younger teammates at Hatley to keep working hard towards the future and thanked her fellow seniors for their support.
“I hope my younger teammates don’t ever stop working hard because you don’t know what’s going to happen. With practices, games and workouts, make every one of them like you aren’t going to get to do it again because we learned this year that you might not,” she said. “For my fellow seniors, I would like to thank them for trusting me, never giving up on me and always being there to pick me up when I was down.”