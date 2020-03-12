Hatley senior Breely Smith is setting another first for the Tigers, signing her letter of intent with the Blue Mountain College powerlifting team on Thursday.
“I’m really excited to sign with Blue Mountain,” Smith said. “I didn’t think I would ever get to go to college for powerlifting so I was very sad at the beginning of the year thinking that this would be my last year to do it, but now I have another year.”
Smith placed second in her division and region in as a sophomore in 2018 and first as a junior. She also placed first in division so far during her senior season and hopes to build off her strong junior season and go further this season.
North half for girls’ powerlifting is March 19.
“I want to deadlift 350 by the end of the year and squat 290 or 300. I would love to win first at state.”
Hatley coach Ken Adams credited Smith with helping him gain interest and participation in the powerlifting program during his three years at the school.
“She is one of the first ones when I got here that came to me, and she let me know that she was my powerlifting team at that moment, just one person,” Adams said. “It’s really grown over the last few years, and Breely is a major part of that because she gets out and talks to the kids and really has increased the interest in it. She has done well in where she has grown in the last three years. I’m very proud of her.”