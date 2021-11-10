Hatley shortstop Bre Harmon signed her letter of intent with Northeast softball on Nov. 1. Pictured are, front, from left: Elijah Thorne, Brandi Thorne, Bre Harmon, Weston Thorne. Back, from left: Hatley assistant coach Johnny Kight, head coach Chris George.
Hatley shortstop Bre Harmon has been the tone setter for the Lady Tigers for the last several years as their leadoff hitter.
Harmon will look to become that same type of player for another set of Tigers, as she signed her letter of intent last Monday with Northeast Mississippi Community College softball.
“I chose Northeast because it feels like home, and they have a really good softball program. I fell in love with the campus, and the head coach is a very good Christian man. We do FCA on Wednesdays, and they are just a close team,” Harmon said. “I talked to a girl that I played travel ball with who goes there, and she said she loves it and couldn’t have made a better decision. That just made me feel even better about the decision that I made.”
While she’s exclusively played short for Hatley, Northeast has discussed short, third or center field as possibilities for Harmon.
“I want to start coming through the ball more when I’m in the field, and I do want to start hitting the outside pitch more. That’s something I don’t do now,” Harmon said.
Harmon is a .426 career hitter with 57 RBIs over her career. As a junior, she hit .465 with 15 doubles, one triple, three homers and 22 RBIs from her leadoff spot. She was perfect in ten stolen base attempts.
“Bre has been playing since she got into the program, and she was one of those players who was very, very advanced at a young age. It’s shown on and off the field,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “She’s a leader for us, and she’s a complete player.”
Harmon was named to the all-division team as a junior and also competed in the Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South all-star game this summer.
“When she goes to the plate, she and I have had conversations to where if she gets out, she gets herself out. She’s that type of hitter that we don’t believe any hitter can get her out consistently,” George said. “She’s that good. Our conversations usually don’t stem about mechanics, it’s usually about approach when she goes up to the plate. We like her at leadoff because she sets the tone for us all the way through the lineup. She gets on base and has good speed to go steal a base.”