Hatley infielder Emma Rose Thompson signed her letter of intent with ICC softball. Pictured are, front, from left: Clay Thompson, Scarlett Thompson, Emma Rose Thompson, Kyle Thompson. Back, from left: Hatley head coach Chris George, assistant coaches Johnny Kight and Mike Hathcock.
Emma Rose Thompson has been one of the anchors in the infield for Hatley for the last six seasons, and now she will look to take her defensive efforts and presence in the middle of the lineup to the next level, signing her letter of intent with Itawamba Community College softball on Wednesday.
“ICC just felt like home. I have been going to camps there since I was 12, and it really felt like home,” Thompson said. “The coaches were like family, so great to me and amazing. I played ball with a couple of girls who also committed to play there at the same time I did.”
Thompson said ICC has discussed several different positions with her, including middle infield and in the outfield. She has primarily played third or second base for the Lady Tigers.
“I would like to work more on being in the outfield,” she said. “I think I can do better on that, and that’s where they could use me the most.”
For her junior season, Thompson hit .471 with a team-high 40 RBIs, also adding four home runs, four triples and ten doubles. She slugged .823 and had an on-base percentage of .478, being named second-team All-Area for the Daily Journal.
“She is the model of consistency,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “She shows up every day and works hard, and you can’t ask for someone who gives it their all like she does. It’s amazing to see the transformation from junior high all the way up to her senior year.”
Thompson was also named the Defensive MVP of Division 4-3A, posting a fielding percentage of .929.
“When we had our meeting for all division, I didn’t even have to say anything,” George said. “The other coaches spoke up on her behalf, talking about how she ran the defense and had everyone communicating and kept everyone in line. That as a coach is the ultimate compliment, when they recognize a kid’s talent and their ability to lead the team like that.”