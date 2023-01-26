HAMILTON - The Hatley Tigers found themselves down by one at halftime Monday night. They came back out and used a strong second half to rack up a 59-47 win over Hamilton.
“First half, we couldn’t get any shots to fall, but the guys have been there before,” Hatley coach Jake Smith said. “They stayed together with each other and just kept fighting through.”
The Lions’ offense came out with a roar thanks to a quick Tae Rice basket, but Jaxon Knight answered right back. Levi Scott hit a long mid-range shot before Jaden Haro answered with a basket.
Scott kept his hot first quarter going with a make before Knight went coast to coast to end a Lions’ run. Qyatavius Blunt’s basket stretched the lead out to seven before Knight went to the free-throw line, knocking down one to end the first quarter.
Knight helped lead a 4-0 run to start the second, cutting the lead down to two before Chris Willis answered with a bucket. Willie Green’s basket added to the Lions’ lead before Greyson Wardlow hit a three-pointer, and Cayson Williams sent the Tigers into the half down by a point.
The Tigers came out of the locker room on fire with Williams scoring four of the six points to start the third. Allan Childers and Rice exchanged three-pointers before Blunt answered another run by the Tigers with a basket.
Hatley’s lead stretched to eight before Blunt’s basket woke the Lions up. Kyzer Verner converted a three-point play, while Green cashed in on a basket to cut the score down to 33-32. A goaltending call extended Hatley’s lead to end the third quarter.
Knight doubled the lead after being fouled to begin the fourth, but Verner answered right back with a basket.
Willis put the moves on to cut into the lead, but Hatley went on an 8-0 run. Green broke the drought, and Verner sparked a 6-0 run for the Lions before Knight was fouled. Knight went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final minutes to seal the win for Hatley.
Knight led all scorers with 21 points in the win, while Green led the Lions with 10 points in the hard-fought losing effort.
(G) Hatley 65, Hamilton 34
The Lady Tigers did their part, posting a strong offensive showing to secure a 65-34 win and spoil Hamilton’s senior night festivities on Monday.
“It was very consistent for our offense,” Hatley coach Shelley Scott said. “We were very disciplined with our shot selection, and it paid off for us.”
Liberty Hughes got the scoring started for the Lady Lions, completing a three-point play at the free-throw line. Kenlee Wilkinson’s free throw and Emma Wright’s basket off of a long pass tied the game.
Madison Whitt’s three-pointer gave Hatley their first lead, but Paris Flanery cut the lead to one with a basket. Zakia Dobbs tied the game at the free-throw line, but Hatley went on a 4-0 run to take the lead.
Free throws from Hughes and Addison Hart cut Hatley’s lead down to a point to end the first quarter. Wilkinson opened the second quarter with a three-pointer, but Flanery answered with a pair of free throws. The Lady Tigers increased their lead with a 10-0 run.
Wright drilled a three-pointer to keep the Lady Tigers rolling as they stretched their lead to 26-13 at halftime. Dobbs opened the second half with a pair of free throws, while Hughes started a 4-0 run for Hamilton.
Wright broke the run when she scored off of an inbound pass, but Kam Johnson responded with a three-pointer. Gracie Dillard answered right back to begin a period of back-and-forth basketball.
The Lady Tigers went on a 7-0 run to begin the fourth before Dobbs knocked down a free throw to end the drought for Hamilton. The Lady Tigers put the hammer back down, going on a 6-0 and closing the game with a 9-0 run led by Wilkinson to secure the win.
Wilkinson led the Lady Tigers with 23 points, while Whitt added 13 points in the victory. Liberty Hughes led the Lady Lions with 13 points, while Flanery scored 10 points in the loss.
