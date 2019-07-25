HATLEY – Several weeks of practice hitting off a pitching machine hopefully has prepared members of the Hatley 8U All-Star team for a journey they will remember for the rest of their lives – a berth in the Dixie Youth Division II Machine-Pitch World Series in Ruston, Louisiana, this coming weekend representing not just the local community, but the entire state of Mississippi.
Hatley missed out on a berth in the Coach-Pitch World Series with a third-place finish in the State Tournament in Hattiesburg earlier this month but was thrilled to be awarded a berth in the Machine-Pitch Division II World Series.
According to a Dixie Youth press release sent to Hatley officials, “It is no small achievement that your team will join with teams from other states to play in the Dixie Youth Division II Machine-Pitch World Series.”
The 8-team tournament will be played at the $30 million Ruston Sports Complex at which the game fields are all turf (no grass).
In addition to the Mississippi (Hatley) team, Alabama (Piedmont), Georgia (Wrens), South Carolina and a pair of Texas teams (Central and Whitewright), along with two teams from Florida – state champion Avon Park and runner-up Franklin County – will seek the World Series crown.
Hatley’s 12-player roster consists of infielders Wyatt Hildreth at first, Elijah Thorne at second, Judd Wilbanks at short and Jaylen Reeves at third. Manning the outfield positions are Brady Benedict in left, Rowan Johnson in left-center, Colin Barrett in right-center, with Easton James and Ernie Tyler alternating in right.
Drew Mobley and Tyler Greenwood will take turns behind the plate, with Braxton Parker on the mound defensively.
Dixie Youth rules allow only 10 players at a time on the field defensively, but all 12 players will be penciled-in on the scorebook and will be included in the batting order.
The team will arrive in Ruston before noon Friday and later that afternoon various team members will take part in a four-player base running competition and an around the horn competition consisting of seven players, two of which must be pitchers and all of whom have to touch the ball.
Hatley players entered in the around the horn competition are Reeves, Johnson, Parker, Benedict, Thorne, Wilbanks and Hildreth, while the base running event will feature Parker, Wilbanks, Hildreth and Johnson.
Later that same evening at 6 p.m., players and coaches will be treated to a team meal at Louisiana Tech University’s Thomas Assembly Center, followed by the opening ceremonies at 7:30 at the same venue.
Hatley’s opening-round opponent Saturday morning at 10:30 will be Florida (Franklin County), followed by fellow Pool IV member Wrens (Georgia) later that evening at 7:30.
“The Hatley-Florida game is a warm-up game and will have no bearing on where the team is seeded in bracket play,” said a Dixie Youth official. “These teams expect to play at least four games when they’re here, plus they need that extra game because they’ve never played on these fields.”
The winner of the head-to-head matchup in each pool advances as the pool winner, while the loser moves on as the pool runner-up.
A win against Georgia would pit Hatley against the runner-up from Pool II (either Franklin County again or Whitewright, Texas), while a loss to the Peach State squad would send Hatley up against the winner of Pool II.
“Depending how we do in pool play against Georgia determines the final bracket,” said Hatley head coach Bro. Lloyd Sweatt. “Win and we go one way; lose we go another way.”
In addition to hitting the ball consistently and team defensive play, Hatley’s bid for a World Series title will depend on two major factors – how well its young players respond to the pressure of playing against the best teams six other states bring to the tournament and whether or not the team can adjust to going from coach-pitch to machine-pitch with less than three weeks of practice.
“Basically, we are a very young team, with the majority of our players being 7 years of age or younger – including four at 6 years old,” Sweatt said. “However, they’re all pretty good athletes for their age and they work well together as a team.”
As for the change from coach-pitch to machine-pitch, Sweatt said his team has shown improvement in its daily practices.
“Coming from a coach-pitch team where, for the most part, the ball is lobbed over the plate at varying heights and not necessarily on a flat trajectory to batting against a machine whose velocity is clocked at 40-plus miles per hour will be a definite challenge for both our hitters and our catchers,” Sweatt said.
Despite the obvious challenges, Sweatt said his players have adjusted to both hitting off the machine and catching it better than what he expected over such a short practice span.
“Most of the guys are getting used to the speed and the change in trajectory and are hitting the ball better,” he said.
One additional personal challenge for Sweat is balancing his church responsibilities with his coaching duties this week.
“I have to be in Jackson one day this week as chairman of the budget committee for the Mississippi Baptist Convention and I’m also on the search committee for an executive director but I hope to be back in time for practice,” he said.
Three more days of practice are scheduled this week, including one day at an indoor pitching machine in Amory.
“It will be a different machine than the one they have been used to these last couple of weeks and in a different environment, so I’m hoping it will give them some additional experience,” he said.
As a preacher and as a coach, Sweatt relishes the opportunity to make a positive impact on a group of young baseball players, but he also has a family connection on the team.
“For me personally, it’s an honor to coach these boys, especially so because one of them (Jaylen Reeves) is my grandson,” he said. “We have a really good bunch of kids who try hard and who complement each other as they work together as a team focused on one goal, that being to bring home a Dixie Youth World Series title for the state of Mississippi.”
Help from assistant coaches Mark Benedict, Josh Wilbanks and Curt James, along with community support and parental involvement, has also been important factors for Hatley as it prepares for the coming week.
“The moms and dads have worked tirelessly to raise funds to cover the expense of making the trip to Ruston, as has the community as a whole,” Sweatt said. “The coaches have been a tremendous help and thankfully there have been no horror stories as everyone works well together.”
What the future has in store for a dozen 6-, 7- and 8-year-old All-Stars is unknown at this point. But one thing is definitely certain – these kids will be playing baseball this coming week one game at a time and making memories along the way which will most certainly last a lifetime.
“They’ll look back on this experience when they have children of their own and realize how really special this was,” Sweatt said.