SMITHVILLE – The Hatley Lady Tigers put up an early lead against Houlka and held on for the 5-3 win on Saturday at the Lady Nole Tournament in Smithville.
“We had a better second game, and in our first game against Nettleton, we didn’t hit,” Hatley coach Chris George said. “We had some big hitters come up in big situations and didn’t deliver. We made a few changes in the second game and put a few younger players in. They got after it and had a lot of grit.”
Hatley scored three runs in the first inning against Houlka after Bre Harmon, Emma Rose Thompson and Kenlee Wilkinson crossed the plate.
Harmon hit an RBI double to plate Brooklyn Mohler, and Thompson drove her in with a double of her own in the second inning.
The Lady Tigers had hits in the third and fifth by Cheyenne Bowen and in the fourth by Harmon and Jessie McHenry but were unable to extend their lead.
Houlka scored a pair of runs in the fourth to cut it to 5-3, but the Lady Tigers held on from there.
Tuesday: East Webster 10, Hatley 5
Hatley scored four runs in the final four innings but couldn’t overcome East Webster’s lead as they fell 10-5 in division play last Tuesday.
“The top of the lineup did really well tonight, but it goes back to what we have been struggling with all season in not hitting with runners in scoring position,” George said. “We get a little bit nervous and let that get to us. Our defense made some great plays tonight, but when it comes down to it, it’s slow-pitch softball and you have to hit.”
Hatley scored first with a run in the bottom of the first after a walk to Bre Harmon, hits by Emilee Slade and Emma Rose Thompson and a fielder’s choice from Harley Gaston, but East Webster answered with one in the second and two in the third to take the lead.
They started to pull away with four in the top of the fourth to make it 7-1, but Hatley cut into the lead with an Abby Harlow RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
Gaston drove in another two runs in the fifth with a groundball to second base after Harmon, Slade and Thompson all picked up hits again, and pinch hitter Peyton Wilkinson had the last RBI in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly.