From left: Anna Kate Crenshaw, Haylie Chism, Aspen Johnson, Emma Wright, Reese Crook, Ashlyn Hadaway, Chloe Millis, Kenlee Wilkinson, Hatley coach Ashley O'Fallon.
Date Opponent Location
Sept. 6 Water Valley Hatley
Sept. 8 Hamilton Hamilton
Sept. 13 Nettleton* Nettleton
Sept. 15 Amory* Amory
Sept. 20 Nettleton* Hatley
Sept. 27 Aberdeen* Aberdeen
Sept. 29 Aberdeen* Hatley
Oct. 3 Baldwyn Baldwyn
Oct. 4 Hamilton Hatley
*Division game
Deon is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal.
