Hatley, this year’s host school, took home first place in the Monroe County Tournament last Tuesday afternoon.
Amory was second, while Hamilton placed third and Smithville fourth.
Hatley shot a 3241 with Kenzie Cooper being the top female shooter overall with a 286. Conner King was the top male shooter for Hatley with a 276.
Amory finished with a team score of 3155 with their top female shooter being Kaylee Foster with a 267 and their top male shooter Nick Bryant with a 271.
Hamilton placed third with its team score of 3009 as Hayden Davis was the top male shooter overall with a 283. Their top female shooter was Annabelle Lancaster with a 268.
Smithville finished with a team score of 2753 as their top female shooter was Aleena Gregory with a 229 and their top male shooter being JT Gray with a 267.