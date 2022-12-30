It is crazy to think that we are entering the second half of the winter sports seasons. So far, we have already seen a few teams dominate the first half of the season, some working their way towards improvement after a slow start and others still looking for answers.
Both Aberdeen basketball teams have hit a rough patch in the season that they will look to turn around going into the second half. The Lady Bulldogs headed into Christmas break on a six-game losing streak, while the Bulldogs are still searching for answers and trying to take their first win of the season.
Both teams have the potential to turn their seasons around as they continue to grow chemistry surrounding some of their newer players.
The Amory Lady Panthers find themselves in a similar situation as the Lady Bulldogs, picking up a few solid wins against teams such as Caledonia, Hatley and Saltillo, then going through a lull that led to a lot of tough losses. The Lady Panthers are still working to find a few reliable guards but once they do that, I believe that they can be a solid competitor in Division 4-3A.
On the other hand, the Panthers have had a couple of bright moments in the season as they continue to work some of their football guys into basketball shape. The chemistry on this team is still there, and they will look to build on that and develop more depth going forward.
Both Hamilton basketball teams have looked pretty solid from what I have seen so far. With multiple talented players that can put the ball in the basket, the scoring for both teams has gone up as the season progressed.
Hatley’s basketball teams have quickly become two of the hottest teams in the county. The Lady Tigers have won four of their last five games before Christmas break, while the Tigers finished the month of December with a 6-3 record. Both teams have all the momentum in the world to continue their hot streaks into the new year.
The Nettleton Tigers comfortably sit at the top of the totem pole as they have dominated the early half of the season to head into the break with an 11-1 record. The Nettleton Lady Tigers have also shined in the early part of the season, finishing the month of December with a 4-1 record.
The Smithville Seminoles started the season solidly, and they continued to click in December, winning five straight games before dropping their first division game against West Union. Despite a few early season struggles, the Lady Seminoles picked up a big win against Houlka before the break, so hopefully, that win can give them the momentum to turn things around.
Amory’s girls’ soccer team has already staked out its case for the best team in its division, winning the first five division matchups, while the boys’ team managed to find its rhythm to take a few division wins over TCPS, Nettleton and Vardaman. Last, but not least, Nettleton soccer teams are steadily developing and have the potential to get a few more wins in the new year.
With all of this being said, I hope all of our county teams continue to work hard and see nothing but success in the second half of the season.
