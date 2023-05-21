Nettleton's Jay Hawkins scored a rushing touchdown late in the fourth to help his team get the win during Wednesday's NEMFCA all-star game. Hawkins was also named the Most Outstanding Player for his performance.
Dillon Barnes/Southern Sentinal
Amory's Jatarian Ware was the starting quarterback and captain for the South during Wednesday's NEMFCA game.
Dillon Barnes/Southern Sentinal
Hamilton's Evan Pounders battles through contact on a carry.
Dillon Barnes/Southern Sentinal
Aberdeen's Chris Holliday takes the handoff from Amory's Jatarian Ware.
Larry Glidewell Snapshots
Nettleton's Zavian Dilworth looks for an opening while carrying the ball.
Dillon Barnes/Southern Sentinal
Amory's Dylan Thompson gets ready to boom a punt down the field.
Dillon Barnes/Southern Sentinal
Hamilton's Ean Collum gets ready to snap the ball from the center position.
Larry Glidewell Snapshots
Amory's Cameron Foster drops back to protect the quarterback on the offensive line.
Nettleton’s Jay Hawkins wanted to put on a show during his last high school football game, and he did just that at the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association all-star game on Wednesday.
Hawkins racked up yards and scored a touchdown late in the fourth for the South to lead them to an 8-5 win over the North, and he was named the Most Outstanding Player of the game.
“I came in with the same mindset that I had all season,” Hawkins said. “I was pretty much hurt all season but since I came into this game healthy, I knew that I was going to perform well. I got back to working out and did a lot of agility stuff with teammates and friends to get back right on the field.”
Other Monroe County all-stars that played for the South included Aberdeen’s Chris Holliday; Amory’s Jatarian Ware, Dylan Thompson, Cameron Foster and Jaydon Allred; Hamilton’s Evan Pounders, Ean Collum and Parker Beasley; Nettleton’s Zavian Dilworth.
The North jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 8:22 left in the fourth after getting a safety. Ware helped get the South’s offense moving, connecting on a few passes to Louisville’s Swahili Earby and Eupora’s Tabb Powell.
On third and one, Holliday powered through with a run to pick up a first down. After an incompletion, Hawkins carried the ball six yards to bring up third and fourth with a minute left.
The North held the South on third and short, resulting in a punt going into the second quarter. Pounders stepped in at quarterback for the South in the second quarter and got them down to the red zone with a completion to Powell.
Ware got the South down to the 10-yard line with a quarterback keeper on second down, but an unsportsmanlike penalty pushed the South back. The score stayed at 2-0 going into halftime, and the North took a 5-0 lead with 2:39 left in the third on a 31-yard field goal by New Albany’s Witt Robinson.
The South began to rely on their running game in the fourth, feeding Hawkins as he helped march the offense down the field with three straight carries.
“As I got the ball more and more, things just came to me,” Hawkins said. “My adrenaline got up, and I just kept going. Once I get going, I can’t stop. It was a fun experience, playing with a lot of new people, and Coach (John) Keith showed a lot of love after the game.”
Carries by Pounders and Ware inched the South closer to the red zone, while Hawkins continued to tread the field with a four-yard run. After a completion from Ware to Earby, Hawkins punched in a three-yard touchdown run to put the South up 6-5 with 4:53 remaining.
Ware got in for the two-point conversion run to put his team up by three. The South’s defense found a way to hold the North in the final minutes to get the win.
