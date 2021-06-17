ABERDEEN – Coach Roy Hazzle has several credits to his name, from a Mississippi Valley State University athletic hall of fame induction for being a baseball player to leading the Aberdeen High School boys basketball team to state five out of the seven times in school history.
In a career first, he was inducted into his first coaching hall of fame June 4 through the Northeast Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association (NEMBCA). The 16th annual ceremony was held at Booneville High School on June 4.
“It caught me by surprise. Coach [Daren] Coffey from Calhoun City called me and said, ‘Congratulations, you were inducted into the hall of fame.’ I was stunned for words. Being a player, it’s an honor but as a coach, it shows you’ve done something from both angles,” Hazzle said.
Additionally, John Sherman, who coached at Oxford, Myrtle and Lafayette, and Bobby Ford, who coached at Okolona, were inducted into this year’s hall of fame. Former Hatley coach Harry Adair was inducted into the NEMBCA hall of fame in 2010.
Hazzle has been named coach of the year on the county, district, state and national levels in previous years.
While at Aberdeen, he was head coach for boys basketball for 26 of his 36 years working in the district. During those years, he also coached football, baseball and track.
“When you’re coaching and you do your best and work hard, it’s not really a job – it’s a joy and a pleasure to deal with young people and help them be successful,” he said.
He was joined with members of his family and other coaches for the recent ceremony.
“In this life, you go around one time and try to make the best of it. If you get the opportunity to be honored, it’s good to be alive and see it as opposed to gone on and the honors come,” he said. “If the young people dream and have a vision in life, it will happen. Keep God in your life, and good things will happen.”