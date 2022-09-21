AMORY – Football is a game of momentum, and the Amory Panthers had a lot of it in Friday night’s win over North Pontotoc. The Panthers racked up big play after big play on offense to secure their third win of the season with a 38-8 victory.
“I challenged our guys to leave no doubt and be the more physical team at the start and coming out of halftime,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “I’m proud of our defensive staff and all of our coaches. It was a little different story than last year, but it’s still about improving each and every week.”
The Panthers got things rolling on their second possession of the game in the first as Charleston French and Jatarian Ware gained positive yards on carries. The Vikings’ defense got a stop on third down to force a fourth-and-eight situation for Amory.
The Panthers elected to go for it, and it paid off as Ware connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Spratt. Dylan Thompson drilled the extra point to give Amory a 7-0 lead with 3:57 left in the first.
Amory got the ball right back on North Pontotoc’s 49-yard line after forcing a three and out with a pass deflection by Spratt. Runs by Cameron Haynes, Spratt, Isiah Smith and French moved the chains for Amory, and Ware capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper.
Thompson’s extra point gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead with 1:20 left in the first. Amory’s offense went into the second with some momentum after the defense forced another three-and-out with a sack from Jaydon Allred.
French opened the second with a 27-yard run, and a play later, he drove his way in for a 23-yard touchdown to add to Amory’s lead. The Panthers’ defense continued to be a force as Carter Lundquist picked up a sack, while Allred had a tackle for loss on third down.
“Individually, Carter and Jaydon made a lot of plays defensively and got to the quarterback a few times, and Cameron (Haynes) had a few big pass breakups for us,” Dampeer said.
The Panthers took over at the 37-yard line and a pair of runs by French and Ware moved the sticks. A 41-yard pass from Ware to Smith put Amory deep in the red zone, but a false start penalty and three stops forced a fourth-down situation for the Panthers.
Thompson nailed the 29-yard field goal to give Amory a 24-0 lead heading into halftime. After forcing another three-and-out with a sack by Lundquist to start the third, French muzzled the crowd with a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play coming out of halftime.
“I want to thank God for allowing me to come out and play the way I played,” French said. “Our linemen and receivers blocked great, and we executed our game plan well to get the win.”
After a pair of completions from Ware to James Conner and TJ Parks, Amory extended its lead to 38-0 with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Ware to Spratt.
“Elijah (Spratt) is a playmaker, and he made some big plays for us in this game,” Dampeer said. “Isiah (Smith) and TJ made some plays running the ball and catching it. For the most part, everyone is doing their job when their number gets called.”
North Pontotoc managed to find the end zone in the fourth on a three-yard touchdown run by Drew Winfun before the clock ticked to zero.
French finished the game with 11 carries for 157 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Ware was 8 of 12 passing for 158 yards with three touchdowns in the win. Spratt tallied 68 yards and had a pair of touchdowns on two receptions.
