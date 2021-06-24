After big catches at several other tournaments, several local high school fishermen will compete in an upcoming competition on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.
Blake Duncan, Ayden Gideon and Drew Gideon of Smithville High School, Andrew Stoddard of Amory High School and Connor Baulch and Jake Lauderdale of Nettleton High School will represent Monroe County in The Bass Federation’s high school world tournament, which begins on June 30 and continues through July 3.
Duncan for Smithville, Stoddard for Amory and Baulch and Lauderdale for Nettleton qualified for nationals, which will take place at the same time as the world championship. While the world championship is an open competition, anglers must qualify for nationals, and the Duncan and Stoddard did so by winning the state high school tournament earlier this year, while Baulch and Lauderdale qualified on the points system from their previous competitions.
Duncan fished the Mississippi Bass Federation’s high school tournament in March, where he won the championship on Pickwick Lake in a field of 20 high schools represented. In May, he and Drew competed in the Mississippi Bass Federation’s tournament on Columbus Lake for ages 16 and older and won on the co-angler side.
Drew, who has won in other club and state tournaments, finished fourth in the competition in Columbus and won the biggest fish title for the first day. He and Duncan have fished together for years. They fished in the world competition in the ages 15 and younger division.
“We’re best friends and are with each other pretty much 24/7. We go almost everywhere together,” said Drew, an incoming senior. “The way we fish, we’re versatile. I feel like we can fish just about anything.”
Duncan, who is also an incoming senior, started fishing when he was 5 in youth tournaments with his grandfather.
“Having the family I’ve grown up with, we’ve all grown up fishing. With my granddad and my grandma pushing me to do better with my grades and to fish helps me out a lot. There are times when I’m on the water when you don’t catch anything and you just want to give up. Having them tell me that it’s going to get better and to keep on doing it helps me,” he said.
Drew said support has helped him succeed through the years.
“Our clubs we fish in, we’re all pretty much a big family.”
After graduating from Smithville, Duncan plans to attend Itawamba Community College or Blue Mountain in hopes of joining the fishing team.
“Going through all these tournaments and meeting new people and getting the experience of going and competing makes me better as a fisherman to step up my game and try to win but you can’t always win them all,” he said.
Drew plans to attend ICC after high school to study welding but his big plan is to be a professional angler.
Baulch has been fishing on Nettleton’s high school team for the last three years under coach Tonya Self. Lauderdale joined him as his partner this year.
“We have loved it. I have been coaching it for four years, got into it with my son and have had a blast,” Self said. “The guys are so dedicated. Connor had major knee reconstruction and scheduled his recovery around it. They both play different other sports, so we may be at a football game and get home around midnight or 1 in the morning and they are back on the water at 5 a.m. It’s so competitive, and it’s fun to watch them rib each other about who will catch the biggest fish.”
The two placed first at Bay Springs, second at Smithville and fifth overall at Upper Tombigbee.
“I am extremely proud of these two young men. It’s been a tough year struggling through injuries and a pandemic, and they never quit and always strived for the very best, even in the worst conditions,” said David Baulch, captain of their boat. “We are extremely honored for them to have the opportunity to compete with the top anglers in the nation.”
Connor, who is an incoming senior, isn’t sure if he wants to fish for a scholarship in college but plans to continue competing on the amateur level.
“Jake and I are extremely honored to have the opportunity to participate in such a high level competition,” Connor said. “We have worked extremely hard and have put in many hours on the water to get in the position we are in. We have fought through problems with COVID and injuries, but still persevered to reach our ultimate goal. We would like to thank the good Lord above, Mrs. Self, our sponsors, boat captain and our friends and families for helping us reach this milestone.”
Self added she wanted to thank the parents for their support.
“We couldn’t do it without them, and they dedicate just as much time as the boys,” she said. “They show up early, and we have parents that are boat captains who give up so much of their time. They are working and still show up to cheer them on, take them on the boat and go through background checks to be captains. It’s amazing to see the network of parents involved.”