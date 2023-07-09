This time of the summer is always fun for a sports writer. There’s not much going on and teams are starting to wrap up summer play, which means I get the opportunity to get more creative with my content.
Last year, I highlighted over five different Monroe County athletes who are still currently excelling at the collegiate level; Amory’s Morgan Mitchell, Andin Johnson, JJ Jernighan, Hatley’s Emilee Slade and Hamilton’s Tori Harrison.
Sharing other people’s stories with the public is one of the main reasons why I decided to go into journalism and the positive feedback that I received from last year’s five feature stories had me excited to do more. Coming into the summer, I knew exactly who I wanted to do my first feature story on as this guy turned into an absolute star at the community college level and earned multiple D1 offers.
Nettleton’s Davis Oswalt has proven himself at almost every level. After dominating the high school scene, posting a 7-1 record on the mound in 14 appearances with 104 strikeouts in his senior year, Oswalt’s story did not stop there.
In his first year at Northeast Community College, he posted solid numbers of 41 strikeouts in 13 appearances with a 5-3 record, and things really took off for him in his sophomore year. He worked his way to become the starting pitcher for the Tigers, and the rest was history after that.
Oswalt finished his career at Northeast with an 11-5 record in 27 appearances with 107 strikeouts, but little did he know this was just another stepping stone in his career.
As a result, those numbers helped Oswalt earn a long list of offers from schools like Delta State University, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Southeastern Louisiana, North Alabama University, Harding University, Arkansas Tech University, Akron University, Mississippi College and Southern Louisiana.
He ultimately decided to continue his career at the University of Louisiana Monroe, and he is determined to show that he can thrive at the Division 1 level and make it to the major leagues.
These types of stories really make my job a lot more fun, and I’m excited to continue to tell these compelling stories that not only interest our readers but also highlight talented young men and women in our county.
